The Wait Is Over! Sooryavanshi Gets Emotional India Debut

15-year-old Sooryavanshi makes his emotional T20I debut for India, becoming the youngest player ever to receive an India cap.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets a dream debut. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Sooryavanshi made his T20I debut for India.

He became the youngest ever T20I debutant at 15 years old.

Tilak Varma presented him with his maiden India cap.

The moment was highly emotional, bringing tears to the young player's eyes.

His debut was met with widespread applause and support from teammates.

The wait is over.

Sooryavanshi is handed his maiden India cap by Tilak Varma as the dressing room erupts in applause. Teammates gather around him, clapping loudly, offering hugs and pats on the back for the 15-year-old.

Now the youngest ever T20I debutant, he stands there taking it all in -- before emotions take over. Tears roll down his face as the moment finally sinks in. The dream he had chased is now reality.

A special, emotional scene in the India camp and a day Sooryavanshi will never forget.

On Saturday Sooryavanshi became India's youngest debutant in international cricket surpassing the legendary SachinTendulkar who held the record for nearly 37 years.

At 16 years and 205 days, Tendulkar walked into the nation's collective consciousness with a game that was built on solid defence and artistic offence, defined by Mumbai's school of 'Khadoos' batsmanship.

At 15 years and 99 days, Sooryavanshi seems unfamiliar with the concept of defence, his style tailor-made for the demands of cricket's slam-bang T20 version. And he fittingly made his India debut in the same format, against England here in the second contest of the five-match series.

Since landing in this part of the world, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been surrounded by constant attention, with fans lining up for selfies wherever he goes.

The craze has been so intense that one fan was even spotted taking a selfie with his Rajasthan Royals-appointed manager, Romi Bhinder -- just happy to be close enough to the young star’s circle.

Everyone seems to want a piece of Sooryavanshi, much like they once did with Sachin Tendulkar. The difference now is the era -- back then it was word of mouth and newspapers; today, every fan with a smartphone becomes a reporter in real time.