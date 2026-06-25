'The victory that inspired generations': BCCI Celebrates 1983 World Cup Triumph

IMAGE: India, led by 24-year-old Kapil Dev, shocked the cricketing world as they upset the mighty West Indies in the final to win their first World Cup. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points India stunned the mighty West Indies in the final by 43 runs at Lord's.

India were bowled out for 183 in 54.4 overs in the 60-over-per-side title clash.

However, India's bowlers produced a sensational comeback, bundling out the mighty Windies for just 140 in 52 overs.

India created history on on June 25, 1983, when they won the ODI World Cup for the first time, stunning the mighty West Indies in a thrilling final at Lord's.



June 25, 2026 marks the 43rd anniversary of one of India's greatest sporting triumph!



'The victory that inspired generations. #OTD in 1983, Kapil Dev and his men defended 183 against the West Indies at Lord's to clinch #TeamIndia's maiden World Cup title,' BCCI said on X.



The Indian cricket team defied all odds and expectations to script history on June 25, 1983 by winning its first World Cup crown, defeating the mighty West Indies in the final by 43 runs at Lord's.

Kapil Dev Leads India To Maiden World Cup Title

Heading into the final, India shocked the cricketing world with impressive performances in the marquee event after disappointing outings in 1975 and 1979, in which they did not progress beyond the group stage.



The team, led by 24-year-old Kapil Dev, finished second in their group with four victories and two defeats, beating Zimbabwe twice, West Indies and Australia.



They then defeated England by six wickets in the semi-finals to set up a meeting with the West Indies.



India headed to the final with one last kill left to grab the trophy. The West Indies were favourites, having won the previous World Cups in 1975 and 1979. They finished at the top of their group with five wins and a loss to India.

India Stun West Indies In Final

In the final, put in to bat, India were bowled out for 183 in 54.4 overs in the 60-over-per-side title clash. Krishnamachari Srikkanth top-scored with 38, while Mohninder Amarnath (26) and Sandeep Patil (27) were the only other Indian batsmen to cross the 20-run mark.



However, India's bowlers produced a sensational comeback, bundling out the mighty Windies for just 140 in 52 overs to trigger joyous celebrations.



Madan Lal took 3/31, including the wicket of dangerman Viv Richards, who stroked a quickfire 33 from 28 balls, while Amarnath bagged 3/12 and Sandhu 2/32.

The World Cup-winning team: Kapil Dev (Captain), Sunil Gavaskar, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Mohinder Amarnath, Yashpal Sharma, Sandeep Patil, Kirti Azad, Roger Binny, Madan Lal, Syed Kirmani, Balwinder Sandhu.