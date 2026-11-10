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The Tendulkars' Diwali

By REDIFF CRICKET November 10, 2026 16:55 IST 1 Minute Read
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The Tendulkar family's Diwali celebrations feature Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's first festive season as a married couple alongside Sachin Tendulkar's traditional Lakshmi Pujan.

Arjun Tendulkar

IMAGE: Arjun Tendulkar celebrated his first Diwali with wife Saaniya Chandhok after their wedding in March. Photograph: Saaniya Chandhok/Instagram

Key Points

  • Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok marked their first Diwali as a married couple this year.
  • Saaniya shared pictures of their celebration, captioning them 'Pehli Diwali'.
  • Sachin Tendulkar posted videos of Lakshmi Pujan with wife Anjali.
 

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok celebrated their first Diwali together as a married couple, sharing glimpses of their festive celebrations on social media.

The couple, who tied the knot in March, marked their first Diwali as husband and wife. Saaniya captioned her pictures 'Pehli Diwali'.

Arjun Tendulkar

Arjun Tendulkar

IMAGE: Photographs: Saaniya Chandhok/Instagram

Arjun's dad Sachin Tendulkar also shared pictures and videos from the celebrations.

Sachin posted a video of Lakshmi Pujan with wife Anjali, captioning it: 'Laxmi Pujan at our home. An evening of prayers, traditions and blessings.'

Sachin Tendulkar

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar celebrated Diwali with wife Anjali and family. Photograph: Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram

Sara Tendulkar also shared pictures from the family celebrations.

Sara Tendulkar

Sara Tendulkar

Photographs: Sara Tendulkar/Instagram

More News Coverage

arjun tendulkarsaaniya chandhoksachin tendulkardiwali celebrationstendulkar family

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