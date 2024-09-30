News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » The secret of India's massive 'supply chain' of cricketers

The secret of India's massive 'supply chain' of cricketers

Source: PTI
September 30, 2024 11:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

VVS Laxman is the chief of BCCI's Centre of Excellence

IMAGE: VVS Laxman is the chief of BCCI's Centre of Excellence.Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

VVS Laxman admitted that he took over as the chief of BCCI Centre of Excellence with trepidation, but now he is a contented person after setting in place a robust bench strength that will allow India to dominate world cricket for the next 10 years, if not more.

Laxman took over as the head of the erstwhile National Cricket Academy (NCA) in 2021 from his one-time teammate Rahul Dravid, and built on the excellent platform that was already laid out.

“I can say with a lot of confidence, barring a couple of skillsets, I think, for the next 10 years, we've got a lot of players who will make our country proud. I'm not only talking about men's, but also women's as well. We're blessed to have that kind of talent,” Laxman told a select media gathering at the Centre of Excellence.

 

He said India's dominance in world cricket is a perfect reflection of a steady “supply chain.”

“Everyone talks about why Indian team is at the helm. We won the (T20) World Cup (2024) in the West Indies which was a great result. But if you see all the three formats, we have dominated.

“Not only the rankings, we have dominated. There is so much of supply chain as far as cricket is concerned. That means the amount of players we have at our disposal, it is a real blessing.”

The 49-year-old said “grooming” the players, without tinkering with their natural game, was essential to maintain that “supply chain.”

“The whole idea is to monitor them, how to groom them, so that they realise their potential. It's not that we dictate them (players) that you have to do this or you have to change (technique).

“Ultimately the player should feel comfortable, acknowledging and accepting that option. We don't want the player to suddenly feel the burden of whose advice he has to listen to.”

The former India batter then described how monitoring of the “targeted” players was done at the CoE.

“When Rahul was the head coach of the Indian team, he used to take care of the contracted players and we at NCA used to take care of the targeted players, emerging players and the under-19 players.

“We know what are the areas they are required to work on. And through the year, we make sure that the player is working on them.”

For this purpose, Laxman said he and the other support staff have created a wonderful synergy with various state associations to ensure continuity and similarity in coaching.

“So, we collaborate with the state coaches because ultimately the state association coaches spend a lot more time with a player than what we do. We also have an athlete management system. A profile is created for all the players who come and attend the ZCA and the NCA camps…right from their reports of skills to the fitness to the musculoskeletal screening report.

“Now, we are going to even request the state association to follow that process. So, at least 50 players of each state association -- 25 men and 25 women -- should be there on the watch list. So, the whole idea is, if a player comes to NCA or is part of any ZCA camp, 5 or even 10 years from now, his file should be there.

“We will know how the player has progressed and it will become very easy for anyone who is taking care of that player to know what the player has gone through every year,” he elaborated on the process.

Along with the skill enhancement, Laxman said keeping the players in a right mental state is important for their growth.

“The players themselves are so professional. They understand what is needed for them to be in the best mindset when they are competing at the highest level. As far as the junior cricketers are concerned, we have got mental conditioners who spend 8 to 10 days with the players.

Laxman described the significance of ‘A' tours in preparing a player to tackle all kind of conditions that he may encounter in future.

“Every year we make sure that we have at least two A Series. Sometimes it can be challenging because we want to have an A Series whereas the other boards will be busy with their own domestic cricket. Or they may not be ready to accommodate us.

"But at least we try to have two A Series. The A programme allows us to go to different parts of the world and get experience. So that when they graduate to the national team, it is not a surprise to them," added Laxman.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Match-fixing took its toll on Pakistan': Mudassar
'Match-fixing took its toll on Pakistan': Mudassar
Race to replace BCCI secretary Jay Shah heats up..
Race to replace BCCI secretary Jay Shah heats up..
Was this a factor in Sri Lanka sweeping NZ?
Was this a factor in Sri Lanka sweeping NZ?
Dadasaheb Phalke Award For Mithunda!
Dadasaheb Phalke Award For Mithunda!
Shah slams Kharge on 'will stay alive till...' remark
Shah slams Kharge on 'will stay alive till...' remark
'RBI In No Hurry To Do Big Rate Cuts'
'RBI In No Hurry To Do Big Rate Cuts'
When Jr NTR Romanced Janhvi In Front Of His Family!
When Jr NTR Romanced Janhvi In Front Of His Family!

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

Explained: Changes Ahead of IPL Auction

Explained: Changes Ahead of IPL Auction

All about BCCI's new National Cricket Academy

All about BCCI's new National Cricket Academy

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances