The secret behind PBKS star Suryansh's fearless batting

Punjab Kings' Suryansh Shedge credits Jatin Paranjape's training for his improved mindset and shot selection, leading to his recent success in the Indian Premier League.

IMAGE: Suryansh Shedge worked on his mindset to think clearly under pressure situations. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Suryansh Shedge credits Jatin Paranjape for improving his mindset and shot selection.

Shedge's recent IPL performance includes a valiant 57 against Gujarat Titans.

Paranjape emphasised the importance of decision-making skills for young cricketers.

Simulation batting was used to improve Shedge's shot selection in critical situations.

Shedge worked on his mindset to think clearly under pressure situations.

Punjab Kings all-rounder Suryansh Shedge says he has spent considerable time in the nets working on his mindset and shot selection under former India player and selector Jatin Paranjape.

The 23-year-old Shedge had to wait for his opportunity in the Indian Premier League but made a strong dent with a valiant 57 for Punjab Kings against Gujarat Titans. He followed it up with a brisk 25 off 17 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The Importance Of Mindset In Cricket

Shedge said he has worked on his mindset to think clearly in pressure situations under Paranjape at the Vasu Paranjape Cricket Centre here.

"The last one and a half years have been extremely important for me. Jatin sir helped me work not just on my batting, but also on my mindset and confidence. He always pushed me to back my natural game and think clearly under pressure," Shedge told PTI on Friday.

Paranjape said it is important for cricketers to have the right decision-making skills.

"A lot of young cricketers today have talent, but the difference often comes down to mindset and decision-making," he said.

Simulation Batting For Improved Shot Selection

"With Suryansh, the effort was to simplify things for him, build confidence, and help him trust his own game. It's good to see him progressing and making the most of his opportunities."

Paranjape said simulation batting in this context was an approach the pair took during their nets sessions.

"Suryansh bats and bowls at critical situations in all formats of the game, both red ball and white ball. Understanding the needs of these roles and the repertoire of shots required to excel at these batting positions is also something we have worked on deeply," he said.

"Simulating these situations and then applying the correct shot selection was worked on in a focused manner," he added.