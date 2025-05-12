The real reason behind Rabada's IPL suspension

IMAGE: Kagiso Rabada declined to have his B-sample tested, a right typically offered in such doping cases. Photograph: BCCI

Kagiso Rabada, one of world cricket’s premier fast bowlers, reportedly tested positive for cocaine earlier this year, according to South African publication Rapport.

The revelation comes after Rabada quietly served a short doping ban and returned to the IPL with little explanation offered at the time.

Rabada abruptly exited IPL 2025 on April 3—just a week into the tournament—with his franchise Gujarat Titans citing 'personal reasons' for his departure. At the time, no further details were shared by either the team or the player.

It wasn’t until May 5 that Rabada’s return to the IPL was confirmed, following the completion of a short-term ban from all forms of cricket. Then, on May 10, both Rapport and News24 reported that the substance in question was indeed cocaine.

Sources cited in the reports claimed that Rabada’s legal team successfully argued he had not used the drug during the SA20 competition. They pointed to lab results showing that the concentration of benzoylecgonine (BZE)—a primary metabolite of cocaine—was below 1,000 nanograms per millilitre, helping to avoid a lengthier suspension.

Interestingly, Rapport also noted that Rabada declined to have his B-sample tested, a right typically offered in such doping cases.

The revelation has sparked debate over the handling of the case, with former Australia captain Tim Paine voicing strong criticism earlier this month. Speaking to SEN Radio, Paine slammed the brief duration of the ban and the lack of transparency from cricket authorities.

'The fans deserve to know what substance was involved,' he had said, expressing concern over the opacity surrounding Rabada’s suspension.

Previous reports had also suggested that the drug was a recreational or relaxing substance—not one classified as performance-enhancing.