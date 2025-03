IMAGE: Mohammad Kaif and wife Pooja. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohammad Kaif/X

Former India player and cricket analyst Mohammad Kaif and his wife Pooja celebrated their wedding anniversary on Tuesday, March 24.

Kaif marked the event by posting a picture with his wife on his X handle.

'14 Years of Togetherness!' he tweeted with a heart emoji.

Kaif and former journalist Pooja Yadav started dating in 2007 and tied the knot, in the midst of close family and friends, after four years of courtship.