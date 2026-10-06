The inside story of Bhuvneshwar Kumar's surprise recall after four-year India exile

Veteran Indian seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar makes a significant return to the national T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series against New Zealand, bringing his invaluable experience and recent strong IPL form back to the international stage.

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's last T20 International appearance was against New Zealand at McLean Park in Napier on November 22, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns to the Indian T20I squad after a four-year hiatus for the New Zealand series.

His comeback follows strong IPL performances and coincides with a change in the selection committee leadership.

Bhuvneshwar's experience is expected to mentor young talents like Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav.

The squad, captained by Shreyas Iyer, also includes Varun Chakravarthy's return from injury.

India will play five T20Is against New Zealand from October 22 to November 1 across various venues.

Veteran India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Tuesday returned to the national side nearly four years since his last appearance, for the upcoming five-match T20I series, to be played in New Zealand later this month.

The 36-year-old Meerut-born Bhuvneshwar, who has played a stellar role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's back-to-back IPL titles with 17 wickets in the last season, when he tormented the best in the business with swing and seam movement in Powerplay overs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Return and Selection Dynamics

However, Bhuvneshwar's comeback didn't happen due to presence of Ajit Agarkar, who didn't believe in looking back despite performances.

It is understood that Central Zone selector Rudra Pratap Singh never found much support when it came to the inclusion of Bhuvneshwar but once Agarkar was gone, it wasn't very difficult to convince Pragyan Ojha and the other colleagues about the value of the experienced seamer in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah.

With his experience, he can also guide the likes of Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav, both of whom are being looked as potential contenders for the 2028 T20 World Cup in Australia.

Apart from his 21 Test matches and 121 ODIs, Bhuvneshwar has played 87 T20Is and taken 90 wickets.

The squad announced by the BCCI â first after the exit of former chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and with Pragyan Ojha as interim chair â also has Varun Chakravarthy making a comeback after an injury had ruled him out of the Asian Games.

Most of the T20 squad that is currently featuring in the West Indies series picked itself but Bhuvneshear's comeback will inspire Mohammed Shami.

India's T20I Squad And New Zealand Tour Schedule

India will play five T20Is from October 22 to November 1 in New Zealand. The first match of the series is at Christchurch on October 22, followed by second on October 22 at the same venue.

The third T20I, on October 27, will be played at Wellington while the fourth and fifth T20Is will be on October 30 and November 1 at Auckland and Hamilton respectively.

India will also play a five-match ODI series and two-Test series after the T20I affair.

India's T20I squad:

Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav.