'The Hunger Is Back': Suryakumar Determined to Fight His Way Into India Team

'If I want to play for India again, I will have to break the door down once more.'



IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav hit a quickfire 21-ball 60 for Mumbai on Saturday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Suryakumar Yadav/X

Key Points Suryakumar Yadav was hurt by his exclusion from the Indian team after the T20 World Cup but is now determined to force his way back.

He demonstrated his intent with a rapid 21-ball 60 for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy opener.

Yadav, recently appointed Mumbai captain, sees the responsibility as a reflection of faith shown by the Mumbai Cricket Association.

He is focusing on adapting to T20 cricket's evolving demands, particularly maintaining aggressive batting in middle overs to chase high scores.

Suryakumar emphasised that his performance is not about making a statement but about consistent scoring and helping Mumbai win.

Hurt by his exclusion from the Indian team after the T20 World Cup triumph, star batter Suryakumar Yadav on Saturday said he was determined to force his way back into the national side, adding that the hunger to play for India had returned. Suryakumar made his intentions clear with a blistering 21-ball 60 for Mumbai against Hyderabad in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy opener here, and said he was working hard on his mindset and skills to achieve his goal of making a comeback.

Post-World Cup Snub and Renewed Drive

"After winning the World Cup, you naturally expect that you will play after the IPL or whenever India's first series takes place. Because you have won a major tournament, and winning an ICC event is not easy, especially on home soil, something nobody had achieved before," Suryakumar said after the match.

"But the selectors must have had their reasons and must have thought things through before taking that decision. But yes, I was hurt. If you don't feel sad or hurt, how will you turn that into passion, and how will you play with that passion? That is what I am trying to do now," he added.

The India T20I captain said the hunger he had earlier to play for the country had returned and he was prepared to work his way back into the team.

"The same hunger I had earlier to play for India, when I used to score runs after returning to domestic cricket, has come back again. If I want to play for India again, I will have to break the door down once more. All right, let's do it," he said.

Leadership Role and MCA Support

Suryakumar, who was recently appointed Mumbai captain, said the responsibility was also a reflection of the faith and respect shown by Mumbai Cricket Association president Ajinkya Naik. He said Naik could have chosen someone else to lead the side but decided to stand by him during a difficult period when he was out of the Indian squad.

"To stand by me during that difficult period, show support and make me the captain of the state team again - he could have chosen someone else. He had that option, but the responsibility, love and respect he has given me mean a lot. I will always remain grateful and humble for that," he said.

Adapting to Evolving T20 Demands

Suryakumar said his focus was on adapting to the evolving demands of T20 cricket, where teams were increasingly posting scores in excess of 200. He stressed the importance of maintaining the aggressive approach in the middle overs after the openers provide a strong start during the powerplay.

"After that, when we bat between overs seven and 15, it is important to maintain the same intensity and intent, even when playing for India. If we have to score 250-260, then that is what we have to do, and I am trying to follow that approach," he said.

"The 'high-risk, high-reward' game in the middle overs has always been part of my batting. But now I am trying to understand how I can take even more risks and hit more boundaries and sixes because T20 cricket has become a format dominated by boundaries and sixes," he added.

No Statement, Just Performance

Asked if his innings was a statement to the selectors, one of whom was present at the venue, Suryakumar said he was not looking to prove a point but wanted to score consistently and help Mumbai win. "It is not about making a statement. I have been batting this way for the last four or five years, and I am enjoying it just as much today. This is an entertainment format, so I want to go out there and express myself freely," he said.

Suryakumar also said playing for Mumbai carried a special significance for him, given the support he had received from the association during his formative years. "When I entered first-class cricket and age-group cricket, the Mumbai Cricket Association supported me a lot. So now it is time to give something back to the association. Whenever I take the field, I play with the same passion," he said.