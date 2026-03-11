The Hundred: Manchester Super Giants snap up Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh

IMAGE: India wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh was acquired by Manchester Super Giants for around Rs 61 lakh. Photograph: Manchester Super Giants/X

India opener Smriti Mandhana headlined the Indian presence in the women's player draft for The Hundred, while compatriot Richa Ghosh secured a deal worth GBP 50,000 (approximately Rs 61 lakh) and all-rounder Deepti Sharma also earned a contract during the auction in London on Wednesday.

A total of 178 players went under the hammer in the draft, while 28 had already been either retained or signed directly by franchises ahead of the event.

The League will start on July 21 and conclude on August 16.

Key acquisitions

Richa was snapped up by Manchester Super Giants for GBP 50,000 after the franchise made a solitary bid that was enough to secure the services of the Indian wicketkeeper-batter.

Manchester Super Giants had earlier strengthened their squad by directly signing Mandhana along with Australia great Meg Lanning, while England spinner Sophie Ecclestone was retained by the side.

Deepti, meanwhile, was picked up by SunRisers Leeds at what was considered a bargain price of GBP 27,500 (approximately Rs 34 lakh). The franchise opened the bidding and faced no further competition to land the experienced Indian all-rounder.

Yatsika, Sree Charani unsold

However, India's Yastika Bhatia and Sree Charani were left disappointed as they went unsold in the draft.

Franchise budgets

Each women's franchise had a purse of GBP 880,000 to assemble their squads. Following direct signings and retentions, Birmingham Phoenix, London Spirit, Southern Brave and Trent Rockets were left with GBP 520,000 each ahead of the draft.

Manchester Super Giants, MI London, SunRisers Leeds and Welsh Fire had slightly larger budgets, with GBP 570,000 remaining in their purse before bidding began.