HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » The Hundred: Manchester Super Giants snap up Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh

The Hundred: Manchester Super Giants snap up Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 11, 2026 21:53 IST

x

Richa Ghosh

IMAGE: India wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh was acquired by Manchester Super Giants for around Rs 61 lakh. Photograph: Manchester Super Giants/X

Key Points

  • Smriti Mandhana was a key attraction for franchises in The Hundred women's player draft.
  • Richa Ghosh secured a GBP 50,000 deal with Manchester Super Giants.
  • Deepti Sharma was picked up by SunRisers Leeds at a bargain price.
  • The Hundred league will commence on July 21 and conclude on August 16.

India opener Smriti Mandhana headlined the Indian presence in the women's player draft for The Hundred, while compatriot Richa Ghosh secured a deal worth GBP 50,000 (approximately Rs 61 lakh) and all-rounder Deepti Sharma also earned a contract during the auction in London on Wednesday.

A total of 178 players went under the hammer in the draft, while 28 had already been either retained or signed directly by franchises ahead of the event.

 

The League will start on July 21 and conclude on August 16.

Key acquisitions

Richa was snapped up by Manchester Super Giants for GBP 50,000 after the franchise made a solitary bid that was enough to secure the services of the Indian wicketkeeper-batter.

Manchester Super Giants had earlier strengthened their squad by directly signing Mandhana along with Australia great Meg Lanning, while England spinner Sophie Ecclestone was retained by the side.

Deepti, meanwhile, was picked up by SunRisers Leeds at what was considered a bargain price of GBP 27,500 (approximately Rs 34 lakh). The franchise opened the bidding and faced no further competition to land the experienced Indian all-rounder.

Yatsika, Sree Charani unsold

However, India's Yastika Bhatia and Sree Charani were left disappointed as they went unsold in the draft.

Franchise budgets

Each women's franchise had a purse of GBP 880,000 to assemble their squads. Following direct signings and retentions, Birmingham Phoenix, London Spirit, Southern Brave and Trent Rockets were left with GBP 520,000 each ahead of the draft.

Manchester Super Giants, MI London, SunRisers Leeds and Welsh Fire had slightly larger budgets, with GBP 570,000 remaining in their purse before bidding began.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Guess who's going to The Hundred? Smriti and Richa!
Guess who's going to The Hundred? Smriti and Richa!
Women's Premier League: Smriti, Harman, Shafali set to cross Rs 1 cr
Women's Premier League: Smriti, Harman, Shafali set to cross Rs 1 cr
The Hundred: Harman to play for Trent Rockets, Mandhana retained
The Hundred: Harman to play for Trent Rockets, Mandhana retained
The Hundred: Mandhana, Rodrigues only Indians retained
The Hundred: Mandhana, Rodrigues only Indians retained
WPL auction: Hefty deals expected for Deepti, Gaud, Charani
WPL auction: Hefty deals expected for Deepti, Gaud, Charani

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

Taranjit Singh Sandhu sworn in as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi0:45

Taranjit Singh Sandhu sworn in as Lieutenant Governor of...

Mrunal Thakur Steals the Spotlight in a Bold Black Style Moment0:39

Mrunal Thakur Steals the Spotlight in a Bold Black Style...

Watch: US Bombs Iran's Mine-Laying Ships Near Hormuz0:35

Watch: US Bombs Iran's Mine-Laying Ships Near Hormuz

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO