Rediff.com  » Cricket » The Hundred: Harman to play for Trent Rockets, Mandhana retained

The Hundred: Harman to play for Trent Rockets, Mandhana retained

Source: PTI
March 24, 2023 13:58 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur was signed by Trent Rockets at The Hundred draft held on Thursday. Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

India women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur will play for Trent Rockets while her deputy Smriti Mandhana will turn out for Southern Brave in this year's The Hundred cricket tournament.

While Harmanpreet was signed by Trent Rockets at The Hundred draft held on Thursday, Mandhana was retained by Southern Brave.

 

A total of 64 positions -- men and women -- were filled up in Thursday's The Hundred Draft.

The women's draft was held for the first time.

Among big names among men, Pakistanis Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf were picked up by Welsh Fire, Pakistan captain Babar Azam went unsold.

Former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard and New Zealand left-arm pacer Trent Boult also were unsold.

The 2023 edition of The Hundred will begin on August 1, with Trent Rockets taking on Southern Brave in the men's and women's competition respectively. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
