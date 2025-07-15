HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
The Hundred: 42-YO Anderson returns, Rocky joins dad

July 15, 2025 21:01 IST

James Anderson

IMAGE: If James Anderson plays this season, he will become the second-oldest player in the competition's history. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Former England fast bowler James Anderson and Rocky Flintoff, son of former England all-rounder Andrew, have been selected as wildcard picks for The Hundred 2025, the league announced on Tuesday.

Anderson, 42, who retired from international duty in July last year, was initially overlooked in The Hundred draft but secured his place with Manchester Originals during the wildcard selections.

 

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Rocky will join Northern Superchargers under the coaching of his father, Andrew Flintoff. Both were among the 32 players drafted in the wildcard selections for the fifth season, which begins on August 5.

Anderson returned to T20 cricket this year after an 11-year hiatus, claiming 14 wickets in eight matches for Lancashire in the T20 Blast.

"I'm really looking forward to The Hundred, and I'm really happy to be part of the Manchester Originals squad. I've loved my time with Lancashire this season, so I'm excited to have the opportunity to add value in The Hundred," Anderson said.

"It's a competition I've really enjoyed watching. When you're at the games you can really see that it does attract a slightly different crowd, a lot of younger people and families, and you can't underestimate how important that is for our game.

"I can't wait to get out there."

If Anderson plays this season, he will become the second-oldest player in the competition's history, trailing only Imran Tahir, who played at 43 years and 149 days in 2022.

Anderson joins a Manchester Originals squad that includes Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, as well as overseas players Heinrich Klaasen, Noor Ahmad, and Rachin Ravindra.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
