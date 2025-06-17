HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
The first-ever triple Super Over in T20 cricket!

June 17, 2025 09:10 IST

IMAGE: This was the first time a triple Super Over has been seen in T20 or limited-overs cricket. Photograph: Cricket Netherlands/X

The Netherlands beat Nepal but needed a record-breaking three Super Overs to clinch victory in their Twenty20 tri-series match in Glasgow on Monday, the first time a triple Super Over has been seen in T20 or limited-overs cricket.

The Dutch posted 152/7 and appeared set for the win as Nepal required 16 runs from the final over, but Nandan Yadav scored a boundary on the last ball to force a Super Over.

Nepal made 19 runs which the Dutch matched thanks to Max O'Dowd hitting

a six on the final ball, and a second Super Over was needed for only the second time in men's international cricket, after India and Afghanistan last year.

The Netherlands, batting first, hit 17 runs and Nepal again stayed in the match after Dipendra Singh Airee hit a six on the last ball to mark the first instance of a third Super Over.

 

It failed to live up to the drama of the previous two with Nepal failing to score a single run and with the Dutch needing just one run, Michael Levitt smashed a six to finally seal the win for the Netherlands.

The Dutch, who lost their opening match of the series with Scotland on Monday, have a rest day on Tuesday to recover but Nepal are straight back into action against the Scots.

