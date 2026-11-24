Former New Zealand wicketkeeper Adam Parore successfully transitioned from international cricket to a fulfilling career in corporate finance and private equity, proving life beyond the pitch can be equally rewarding.

IMAGE: Adam Parore spotted Virat Kohli at Wellington airport and realised India were touring New Zealand. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tyler/X

Key Points Adam Parore, former New Zealand cricketer, is now a successful professional in corporate finance and private equity, having retired 20-25 years ago.

He views cricket as an important experience but not the sole defining aspect of his life, actively pursuing diverse career paths and business ventures.

Parore humorously recalls clearing his final law semester exams while on tour in Sri Lanka, with his team manager invigilating.

A near-death experience climbing Mount Everest in 2011 reshaped his perspective on life and risk-taking.

He recently became a father to twins again, 20 months ago, finding immense joy in his current family life.

Adam Parore had no inkling that an Indian team was touring New Zealand until he happened to walk past Virat Kohli at the Wellington airport lounge, where he was waiting for his flight to Auckland.

"I was at the Koru lounge and I just saw Virat Kohli walk past me. I asked a friend, 'Isn't that Virat?'

"And then I saw a few more Indian boys and it dawned upon me that India was touring New Zealand. That's how much I am cut off from cricket," Parore said, breaking into laughter as he spoke to PTI while driving down to Tauranga for some downtime.

At 54, Parore is a content man.

A Life Beyond The Pitch

IMAGE: Former New Zealand wicketkeeper Adam Parore says he has moved on from cricket and enjoys life beyond the game. Photograph: T20blackclash/Instagram

A trained lawyer who works in corporate finance and private equity, he now inhabits a world far removed from the Eden Parks, the Premadasas, the Chinnaswamys, the WACAs and the Newlands, where he once turned out as a New Zealand international in 78 Tests and 179 ODIs between 1990 and 2002.

"It's been a very long time. It's 20-25 years (since retirement). It certainly has been anything but boring, I can assure you of that. No, I don't miss it," Parore says slowly but with great clarity.

For him, cricket was certainly a part of his life, but not the heart of it.

"It was one of those things that was very important to me at that time. It was a great experience. It's an extraordinary experience, and I feel very lucky to have had it, but it's just one of the things that I've done in my life.

"It's not the sort of thing that defines me to the exclusion of everything else," said Parore, whose former teammate Dion Nash describes him as "academically the brightest" among New Zealand cricketers of the 1990s.

"I'm not a lawyer. I trained as a lawyer, but I didn't practise in the end. I work in corporate finance and private equity, essentially. All sorts of different experiences," said Parore.

Transitioning From The Game

Former cricketers, after 15 years of international cricket, normally move into commentary or coaching, but Parore never had any such plans.

"I wouldn't say there was a Plan B and a Plan C. There wasn't much of a plan, but I knew cricket wasn't going to go on forever. As to what exactly was next for me, I didn't really know at the time. I just knew that there had to be something.

"And it probably took me three to five years after I'd finished playing to really understand what the next phase of my life might look like.

"Having glided over it, I wouldn't be in the position that I'm in now," said the man who was good enough to land a job at Goldman Sachs for a year and went on to launch several businesses, including Adam Parore Mortgages, Small Business Accounting (ATG) and Hurlingham Partners.

Even Parore believes that everything happened organically.

"There was no real detail to any plan. There was just the understanding and the acceptance that there needed to be something. What that was, I didn't know. It's really just developed organically over the years that have followed."

Beyond The Cricket Bubble

For someone with more than 6,000 international runs and over 350 dismissals behind the stumps and in the outfield, Parore is remarkably pragmatic, a welcome diversion from the bubble that is international cricket.

"As with most things, or a lot of things in life, one pathway leads to another pathway, and doors open and doors close. If you can just continue going forward, which at times is a bit harder, things do reveal themselves."

He scored a Test century against an Australian attack comprising Brett Lee, Glenn McGrath, Jason Gillespie and Shane Warne at the WACA, just months before his retirement.

But a more fascinating story is how he cleared his final semester law papers at the University of Auckland while on tour in Sri Lanka.

"I would always carry my college notes and books on tours. It so happened that I had to clear my final semester when I was in Sri Lanka. Fortunately, our manager, John Graham, was a chancellor at the University of Auckland.

"They arranged a hotel room where I would write my papers, and John would invigilate. I would jokingly ask him, 'Bud, can you just leave the room? Law is tough'," he said, bursting into laughter.

New Perspectives And Family Joys

In 2011, he had a near-death experience while climbing Mount Everest. The brush with death gave him a fresh perspective on life and his approach to taking risks.

"I love taking risks, but I also assess what the optimal risk is. Over the years, more than what I can do, I have learnt what I can't do."

Commentary, meanwhile, was never his calling.

"I can work. Make no mistake. But I can't just dress up and go to work every day and be told what to do. I love working, but at my own pace and how I wish to do it."

At home, cricket isn't a sport that the Parore family watches much.

"My son Astin loves golf and my daughter McLane watches tennis. So I don't get to watch a lot of cricket. But yes, some years back, when I was watching Virat bat, I felt I could watch a bit more," he said.

Twenty months ago, Parore, who has two grown-up children, became a father to twins once again -- a son and a daughter.

"It was like 20 years since we had kids running around the house. It is fascinating to see the two dragons (as he lovingly refers to them) keep everyone engaged. I couldn't have asked for more from life," he signed off.