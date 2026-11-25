Former Australian batter Usman Khawaja has voiced his disappointment and surprise regarding captain Pat Cummins' "personal attack" during a press conference, where Cummins refuted Khawaja's claims about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, reigniting the controversial "Sandpapergate" debate.

IMAGE: Usman Khawaja is shocked at Pat Cummins' Sandpaper scandal outburst. Photograph: James Redmayne/Reuters

Key Points Usman Khawaja expressed disappointment and surprise at Pat Cummins' "personal attack" during a press conference denying his ball-tampering claims.

Khawaja revealed he attempted to contact Cummins before the presser to find a "middle ground" and avoid further division.

He clarified that his claims were about Cricket Australia's "win at all costs" culture, not a personal attack on Cummins, who was 24 at the time.

Khawaja was particularly surprised by Cummins' personal attack, given his admiration for the captain as a person and leader.

Cameron Bancroft supported Khawaja's revelations, detailing his account in a column and sending Khawaja a "thank you message" for bringing the issue up again.

Former Australian batter Usman Khawaja said that he was left "dissappointed and surprised" by the statements made by the Aussie captain Pat Cummins during the press conference denying his claims on the 2018 ball-tampering scandal during the tour to South Africa, as per nine.com.au.

Khawaja's Ball-Tampering Revelations

The wounds of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal were reopened in former batter Usman Khawaja's autobiography 'Sabr', in which he made several claims about the scandal in South Africa.

In his book, he called for the team to take collective responsibility for the scandal and revealed that everyone in the team knew about it, not just the trio of then captain Steve Smith, then vice-captain David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, who were sanctioned when the incident came to light in Cape Town

Khawaja also revealed how sandpaper was used one Test prior at Gqeberha as well, and the ball's condition was also tampered with during the 2017/18 Ashes series at home by lifting the quarter of the seam of the cricket ball to get reverse swing.

Days after the revelations were made, skipper Cummins held a presser that lasted around an hour, vehemently denying Khawaja's claims that everyone, particularly the bowling group, was involved in the unlawful sandpaper tactic as "utter nonsense". He also accused Khawaja of being "casual and flippant" in his book about his friends' reputations, careers and Australian cricket.

Now, Khawaja has spoken out for the first time since that fiery presser on The Grade Cricketer Podcast.

Cummins' Denial And Khawaja's Disappointment

Speaking on the podcast, as quoted by nine.com.au, Khawaja admitted to having reached out to Cummins before the presser in order to "find a middle ground rather than putting the walls up and really creating a bigger division".

“I did text Pat before (the press conference) a couple of days out, hoping he’d be able to find a middle ground that brought everyone in together in this, rather than putting the walls up and really creating a bigger division,” Khawaja said.

"I was hoping he would come out, and this is what I was trying to say in my text, like, 'if we could meet in the middle, we could really squash this. You do not have to concede everything. Just meet in the middle, and this can be all over," he added.

Cricket Australia's Role In The Scandal

Khawaja said that whatever claims he made were "his issue", not Cummins, since he was just 24 at the time and the issues were due to Cricket Australia's 'win at all costs' mentality. He felt that someone from CA should have stopped the unlawful tactics being employed on the field.

"This is my issue; Pat was 24 at the time. This wasn't a Patrick Cummins issue. This was the CA 'win at all costs'. Anybody in the team could have stood up and said, 'let us stop doing this'. No one in the team did it. This was not about Pat. I think someone at CA should have taken the lead, not Pat. I get why he went up there," he said.

Khawaja admitted that he was surprised by Cummins' remarks during the presser as the pacer distanced himself and the bowling group from ball tampering accusations, pointing to his admiration for Cummins "as a person and a leader".

"It was really surprising. I mentioned Pat two or three times in my book, and they were all singing his praises. I've always loved him as a person and a leader," Khawaja said.

"I just … I was never expecting him to attack me personally as he did. Attack what I said, yeah. Personally, the way he did it and kept going and kept going, I have never seen that side of Pat before, and that disappointed me," he continued.

Bancroft Backs Khawaja's Account

After Cummins' presser, Bancroft penned a 4,497-word column for 'The West Australian' publication detailing his account of the scandal, reiterating claims made in former Australian batter Usman Khawaja's book that the entire team was aware of the plan to tamper with the ball.

In his column, he unveiled how he would talk to the pace bowlers about getting the reverse swing on the ball, and how his use of sandpaper was encouraged and celebrated well by the teammates and coaching staff. He also said that except for the media manager of the team, Kate Hutchison, pretty much everyone was on board with the unlawful sandpaper tactic.

Khawaja also revealed that he was sent a 'thank you message' by Bancroft after his book was released, making the 'Sandpapergate' a massive talking point again.

"The thing I will never forget from that message is Cameron saying ‘Uzzie, you’ve done the right thing, and I appreciate it more than you can imagine," he said.

He also slammed his critics who felt that the batter made the publications eight years later just for the sake of selling books and getting headlines, saying that coming out with his side of things was not easy, even eight years later, having retired from international cricket.

“Anyone saying me coming out eight years later was easy, this has not been easy," he signed off.