Thala Is Back! CSK legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni Hits Nets Ahead Of IPL 2026

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni pads up during a practice session in Ranchi on Saturday. Photograph: Pratika Rawal/Instagram

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is back in the nets as the legend gets himself ready for the new season.



In the video posted by Jharkhand State Cricket Association on Instagram, Dhoni can be seen padding up and picking up his bat to take part in a practice session in Ranchi as he prepares for IPL 2026



"Look who is back. Pride of JSCA: Mahendra Singh Dhoni," JSCA captioned the Instagram video.

Last season in IPL 2025, CSK finished at the bottom of the points table, with just four wins from 14 matches. Dhoni had a below-par season with the bat, scoring 196 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 135.17, with a best score of 30 not. He also captained CSK after Gaikwad missed a few games due to injury.



Dhoni boasts of a uperb record in IPL, having amassed 5439 runs in 278 matches at a strike rate of 137.45, including 24 fifties.