Home  » Cricket » Thala Is Back! CSK legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni Hits Nets Ahead Of IPL 2026

Thala Is Back! CSK legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni Hits Nets Ahead Of IPL 2026

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read
January 24, 2026 14:29 IST

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni pads up during a practice session in Ranchi on Saturday. Photograph: Pratika Rawal/Instagram

Key Points

  • Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who turns 45 in July, will be playing in his 19th season of IPL, starting in March.
  • CSK finished at the bottom of the points table in IPL 2025, with just four wins from 14 matches.
  • Dhoni had a below-par season with the bat last year, scoring 196 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 135.17.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is back in the nets as the legend gets himself ready for the new season.

In the video posted by Jharkhand State Cricket Association on Instagram, Dhoni can be seen padding up and picking up his bat to take part in a practice session in Ranchi as he prepares for IPL 2026

"Look who is back. Pride of JSCA: Mahendra Singh Dhoni," JSCA captioned the Instagram video.

CSK finished last in IPL 2025

Dhoni, who turns 45 in July, will be playing in his 19th season of IPL, starting in March.

Last season in IPL 2025, CSK finished at the bottom of the points table, with just four wins from 14 matches. Dhoni had a below-par season with the bat, scoring 196 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 135.17, with a best score of 30 not. He also captained CSK after Gaikwad missed a few games due to injury. 

Dhoni boasts of a uperb record in IPL, having amassed 5439 runs in 278 matches at a strike rate of 137.45, including 24 fifties.

 
