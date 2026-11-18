Chennai Super Kings celebrated legendary captain M S Dhoni's illustrious IPL career with a spectacular drone show.

IMAGE: M S Dhoni's face is illuminated in the night sky at a drone show by Chennai Super Kings. Photographs: Kind courtesy Chennai Super Kings

Key Points Chennai Super Kings paid tribute to M S Dhoni's IPL career with a glittering drone show.

The drone show featured images of Dhoni's face, his helicopter shot, a stumping, and the phrase 'Thala Forever' with his jersey number seven.

Dhoni will transition to the role of Team Mentor for the IPL 2027 season.

Five-time Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings paid tribute to legendary captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni with a glittering drone show as he brought down curtains on his IPL career.

A Spectacular Farewell

During the light show, the sky lit up with pictures of Dhoni's face, his signature helicopter shot, of him pulling out a stumping and the phrase 'Thala Forever' with his jersey number seven behind it.

Dhoni's Enduring Legacy

Dhoni will now take up the role of the franchise's Team Mentor ahead of the IPL 2027 season. The announcement brings the curtain down on Dhoni's extraordinary playing career in the IPL, which began with the inaugural edition in 2008.

Having been one of the faces of the tournament since its inception, the 45 year old leaves behind an enduring legacy as a leader, finisher and one of the most influential figures to have played the competition.

A Journey of Triumphs

Although Dhoni represented CSK for the majority of his IPL career, his journey also included two seasons with Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017, when CSK were suspended from the tournament. He returned to the franchise in 2018 and immediately guided the team to an IPL title, making a memorable comeback.

His final IPL appearance came against Gujarat Titans during the 2025 season. He missed the 2026 edition because of a calf injury.