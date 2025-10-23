HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Test win in Pakistan boost for South Africa ahead of India tour

Test win in Pakistan boost for South Africa ahead of India tour

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 23, 2025 16:57 IST

x

Aiden Markram

IMAGE: Aiden Markram-led South Africa beat Pakistan by eight wickets to level the two-match series at 1-1, dominating on a spinning track and showing some impressive resolve to turn the match on its head when they looked in trouble. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

South Africa captain Aiden Markram said on Thursday that their Test victory over hosts Pakistan in difficult conditions was a major confidence boost for the tourists, who will be heading to India next and expect an even sterner test.

South Africa beat Pakistan by eight wickets to level the two-match series at 1-1, dominating on a spinning track and showing some impressive resolve to turn the match on its head when they looked in trouble near the end of their first innings.

"It was a really good response after the first Test and we were put under pressure in this test once again, and there were moments where guys had to put their hands up and stand up for the team, and they really did that, and then excelled in that," said Markram.

"We take a lot of confidence and a lot of belief from

the win, but when your character is tested and you manage to come out on the right side, I think that means quite a bit more."

South Africa won the World Test Championship in June but have a much tougher programme in the new two-year cycle with away series against Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka.

Usually South Africa sides struggle with the slow wickets.

"It’s still a work in progress for us playing in these conditions, but for guys to put up their hands at various stages throughout the game, throughout the series, is a big positive for us," Markram added.

"It gives the change room heaps of belief, heaps of confidence and something that we can keep looking forward to."

 

Markram said South Africa now boasted a match-winning spin bowling armoury after Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj and Senuran Muthusamy all registered significant wicket hauls over the two Tests in Pakistan.

"I think the unit that is out here in these conditions is up with the best in the world. Generally, you think of South Africa as just seamers but in conditions like this the guys put in performances. It's exciting for us as a team to see."

South Africa play a two-Test series against India next month.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

2nd Test: South Africa crush Pakistan; level series
2nd Test: South Africa crush Pakistan; level series
Hardik-Mahieka Romance Is Insta-Official
Hardik-Mahieka Romance Is Insta-Official
Diwali Special: Anaya Bangar Reunites with Her Dad
Diwali Special: Anaya Bangar Reunites with Her Dad
Babar Azam, Naseem return to Pakistan T20 squad
Babar Azam, Naseem return to Pakistan T20 squad
Rohit Shows He's Far From Finished
Rohit Shows He's Far From Finished

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 New Words You Need To Know In 2025

webstory image 2

Apple Unveils 14-Inch MacBook Pro

webstory image 3

Taste of Flowers: 10 Unique Indian Recipes With Phool

VIDEOS

Students celebrate 'Bhai Dooj' with CRPF jawans in Udhampur, J-K1:12

Students celebrate 'Bhai Dooj' with CRPF jawans in...

Yami Gautam Slays in a Bossy Look!1:01

Yami Gautam Slays in a Bossy Look!

Bhai Dooj: Devotees Take Holy Dip at Balua Ghat in Prayagraj0:33

Bhai Dooj: Devotees Take Holy Dip at Balua Ghat in Prayagraj

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO