India's dominant batting display in the drawn first Test against New Zealand has significantly reshaped the latest ICC Men's Test Player Rankings, propelling Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, and Yashasvi Jaiswal into the top 10.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal moved into the ICC Test batting top 10, while Jasprit Bumrah climbed to joint-second in the bowling rankings after India's drawn first Test against New Zealand. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Rishabh Pant's 128-run knock helped him climb to sixth in the ICC Men's Test Player Rankings.

Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal entered the top 10, reaching seventh and ninth positions respectively, after strong performances.

India's pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah moved up to joint-second in the bowling rankings following his five wickets in Wellington.

New Zealand's Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips, along with Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy and Litton Das, also saw significant gains in the latest rankings update.

Kagiso Rabada of South Africa and Mohammad Abbas of Pakistan improved their bowling ranks after impressive match performances.

Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal featured in the top 10 as India's prolific batting display in the drawn first Test against New Zealand triggered a major reshuffle in the latest ICC Men's Test Player Rankings released on Wednesday.

India's Batting Dominance Reshapes Rankings

Pant remains the side's top-ranked batter, his attractive knock of 128 helping him move up one place to sixth position, while Test captain Gill moved up three places to seventh and left-handed opener Jaiswal climbed five places to ninth after their knocks of 98 and 85 respectively.

Opener KL Rahul, who top-scored for India with 136 in their total of 720 for nine declared in Wellington, has moved up four places to 25th, while Devdutt Padikkal's 80 runs have lifted him 15 places to 39th.

India pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah's five wickets in Wellington have helped him move up three places to joint-second in the bowling rankings.

Global Impact On Test Player Rankings

The New Zealand batters who gained included Player of the Match Henry Nicholls, who has shot up 10 places to 30th after scores of 175 not out and 31, while Glenn Phillips has moved up 13 places to a career-best 17th position after scoring 118 and 26 not out.

The latest update also includes the first Test between South Africa and Bangladesh and the second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy's score of 137 in the first innings has helped him climb 28 places to 33rd, while Litton Das has advanced nine places to 24th after scoring 120.

Bowlers Also Make Significant Gains

South Africa batter Ryan Rickelton is up to a career-best joint-15th, while Marques Ackerman is ranked 60th.

South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who returned a match haul of eight wickets to help set up a nine-wicket victory in Johannesburg, is up two places to sixth.

Pakistan seam bowler Mohammad Abbas, who was named Player of the Match in Rawalpindi, has also gained a couple of places to be ranked 12th after bagging three wickets in each innings.