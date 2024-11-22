Test pacer Boland in Australian PM's squad for India tour match

IMAGE: Scott Boland, in Australia’s squad for the first Test, will hope to push for his inclusion in the Australia’s playing eleven for the pink-ball second Test, beginning in Adelaide on December 6. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Test pacer Scott Boland was named in the Australian Prime Minister's XI squad for the two-day pink-ball match against the visiting Indians in Canberra, beginning November 30 in Adelaide.

The Prime Minister's XI team will be led by uncapped all-rounder Jack Edwards of New South Wales.

India captain Rohit Sharma, who missed the ongoing first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, which began in Perth on Friday, due to the birth of his second child, is likely to feature in the tour match at Manuka Oval.

The game will serve as an important preparation for India, as the second Test in Adelaide, beginning on December 6, will be their first pink-ball Test in nearly three years.

Boland, in Australia’s squad for the first Test, will hope to push for his inclusion in Australia's playing eleven for the pink-ball second Test with a good show in Canberra. He is the most experienced of a 14-player PM's XI squad.

"We are utilising the opportunity to maintain Scott Boland's match fitness in his preparations as part of the Test squad," said chief selector George Bailey.

"We thank the Prime Minister for his input into the squad which sees some of the country's most exciting young cricketers mixed with some highly experienced players."

The Prime Minister's XI will also have last year's Under-19 World Cup winners Sam Konsas, Mahli Beardman, Charlie Anderson and Aidan O'Connor.

Former Test opener Matthew Renshaw was selected, having been left out of the Australia A matches, while emerging middle-order batter Ollie Davies was also included.

"The Prime Minister's XI has a rich history within Australian Cricket and I am delighted to confirm the squad for this summer's match against India," said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

"Taking on India, one of the best sides in world cricket featuring the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant, will be an amazing experience for the squad, particularly knowing that millions of fans around the globe will be watching the match."

Australian Prime Minister's XI squad: Jack Edwards (captain), Charlie Anderson, Mahli Beardman, Scott Boland, Jack Clayton, Aidan O'Connor, Ollie Davies, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Harper, Hanno Jacobs, Sam Konstas, Lloyd Pope, Matthew Renshaw, Jem Ryan.