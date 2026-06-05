Test cricket is the pinnacle, don't let Sooryavanshi slip away from it, says Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin has urged teenage IPL sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to pursue Test cricket, stressing the format’s importance, even as modern players increasingly favour aggressive white-ball batting styles and shorter formats.

IMAGE: In IPL 2026, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi amassed 776 runs at a staggering strike rate of 237.31, establishing himself as one of the most exciting young prospects in the game. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Ravichandran Ashwin believes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who scored 776 runs in IPL 2026 and won the Orange Cap, should be guided towards playing Test cricket for the benefit of the format.

Ashwin said while Test cricket remains the highest form of the game, fewer young players are choosing it.

According to him, many emerging players are preferring aggressive white-ball batting styles.

Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has said that teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should be encouraged to play Test cricket following his breakthrough IPL season.

Sooryavanshi, 15, made a strong impact in IPL 2026 for Rajasthan Royals, aggregating 776 runs and finishing as the tournament’s Orange Cap winner.

Ashwin made the remarks at the Cricinfo Honours Awards 2026, where he was named among the 25 greatest men’s international cricketers of the 21st century.

Concerns Over Red-Ball Appetite Among Youth

Speaking at the event, Ashwin said Test cricket remains the highest format and young players should not drift away from it, even though the modern game is increasingly focused on aggressive white-ball batting.

He said the cricketing ecosystem is influencing player choices, with fewer youngsters arriving with a red-ball mindset and more focusing on attacking stroke play from an early stage.

"I personally think he should play Test cricket. If you're thinking about the larger good of the game, then I believe he should. But that said, can you teach your children what they are not willing to learn? You simply can't. I think the ecosystem is driving these things, and sometimes, when the game tells you what needs to be done, it's better to follow what it's telling you," said Ashwin.

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Ashwin Reflects on Legacy and Modern Game

He added, "You cannot force a particular facet of the game. Yes, Test cricket is the pinnacle, but I've been involved in grassroots coaching for a long time, and I don't see young cricketers turning up wanting to play red-ball cricket. They defend a couple of balls and immediately want to learn the shots that will get them out of trouble."

Ashwin retired from international cricket in December 2024, finishing with 765 wickets across formats, including 537 in Tests -- both second only to Anil Kumble for India.

He also holds a unique Test record, having scored six centuries and taken more than 500 wickets, and remains one of only a few players to achieve four Test centuries and five-wicket hauls in the same match.