Test cricket is my ultimate goal, so I model my game around red ball: Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal reaffirmed Test cricket as his ultimate goal, crediting technical adjustments for his Galle success while stressing consistent runs, praising Pant’s impact and Rahul partnership chemistry.

IMAGE: With scores of 167 and 44, Devdutt Padikkal played a pivotal role in India's dominant performance in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Devdutt Padikkal says the red-ball format remains his ultimate goal and has shaped his game around staying ready for Tests.

The left-hander believes consistent performances, rather than expectations of a guaranteed run, will secure his place in India’s XI.

Padikkal hailed Pant’s aggressive 66 for putting Sri Lanka under pressure and helping India set a daunting target.

Padikkal values his long-standing chemistry with KL Rahul, saying their understanding makes batting partnerships easier to build.

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Devdutt Padikkal on Tuesday asserted that Test cricket remains his "ultimate goal", and subtle technical adjustments to his batting has helped him make an instant impact in the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

In his first Test in nearly two years, Padikkal made 167 and 44, playing a massive hand in India's surge towards a victory.

"I think I have always been aware that Test cricket is my ultimate goal. So, I have tried to model my game in such a way that I don't go too far away from my basics. I try to make sure that I am in a place that I am always equipped to switch to red ball because that is my first priority," Padikkal said in the post-day press conference.

Technical Tweaks Help Padikkal Switch Formats

However, the Karnataka skipper acknowledged that shifting between white and red ball formats has not been an easy job, and has required a careful adjustments to his game.

"In white ball cricket, I have a particular set-up that helps me play a lot more shots and, you know, freeze my arms up a little bit. But in red ball, it's important that I tighten that side of my game... just my hands being a little closer in red ball.

"But at the same time, mentally, it's important that I make that shift. It's not an easy thing to do when you keep shifting from white ball to red ball. But I think I have got better at it and, hopefully, I can keep improving on it," he added.

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Runs, Not Guaranteed Opportunities, His Priority

Padikkal got a chance to play in the Galle Test because of original choice Sai Sudharsan's failure to recover from a toe injury.

But the left-hander said he is more keen to score runs than worrying about the number of matches he might get to play in future.

"I don't think those kinds of conversations (long run at No. 3) take place. It's important that whenever you get that opportunity, you have to take it. I don't really go looking for those conversations."

Padikkal was pragmatic enough to understand that only scoring runs at all available chances can safeguard his place in the eleven.

"I don't really put too much emphasis on getting a run of games or things like that because in modern day cricket, you cannot really expect those kinds of things. It's a highly result-driven business. Whenever you go out there, you are expected to perform.

"If you are not doing that, you are always on the line in terms of your performance, your job or whatever it may be. I think for me, whenever I go out there, I try to score runs. If I am doing that, I am sure I will play more games," he said.

Importance of Keeping it Simple

For him, keeping the thinking and approach simple held the key to perform at the highest level.

"I try to keep things as simple as possible. I try not to really overthink it and try to make plans too much. At the end of the day, I have to go out and react to what's coming at me.

"In terms of having discussions with (Rahul) Dravid sir, I think he has always been a great support. I made my debut under him. He has always been open to having a chat whenever I have needed to. I think all the senior players are really helpful and open to having those conversations," he said.

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Pant's Impact, Rahul’s Chemistry Earn Praise

Rishabh Pant's 66 off 69 balls in the second innings helped India set a daunting 372-run target for the Lankans, and Padikkal agreed it was a vital innings.

"It's great entertainment. I think he is one of those batters who you love to watch every day of the week and he produces moments like he did today. He really took the game to them and put them under a lot of pressure.

"I think that's the ability that he has. He can win games on his own. And when something like that comes off, it's always great to watch. I think everyone is really happy to have a player like him in our side," he said.

Padikkal also was delighted to reunite with state-mate KL Rahul, underlining the "chemistry" with the senior batter.

"Batting with KL, I think it's always been enjoyable. I think I have played quite a few innings with him now, even with Karnataka as well. We have had some long partnerships. I think we play well with each other. I think he understands the way I bat, the tempo in which I bat and I do the same as well.

"So when you have that kind of chemistry, I think it helps in stitching that partnership and really pushing the limits as to how far we can go. I think that's something that he helps me with," he concluded.