Flintoff's Four-Wicket Burst Crushes India A in T20I Series Opener

Pacer Tess Flintoff delivered a match-winning performance with a four-wicket haul, guiding Australia A to a dominant six-wicket victory over India A in the opening match of the women's unofficial T20I series in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

IMAGE: Tess Flintoff of Australia 'A' took two early wickets to rock India 'A's boat. Photograph: Kind courtesy Victorian Cricket Team/Facebook

Key Points Tess Flintoff's impressive 4/13 spell was instrumental in restricting India A to 117 runs.

Australian pacers collectively claimed nine wickets, highlighting their dominance with the new ball and in the middle overs.

India A struggled to build partnerships, with only Minnu Mani (23) and Tejal Hasabnis (22) offering brief resistance.

Australia A comfortably chased the target of 118 in 14 overs, with Charlie Knott (35) and Anika Learoyd (33 not out) leading the charge.

Australia A now hold a 1-0 lead in the three-match unofficial T20I series, with the next match scheduled for Tuesday.

Pacer Tess Flintoff's four-wicket burst flattened India A as the hosts suffered a six-wicket defeat against a disciplined Australia A in their opening match of the women's unofficial three-match T20I series, in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Saturday.

The uncapped Victoria all-rounder, who earned her first Central contract last year, was outstanding with the new ball, removing both India A openers to put the hosts on the back foot before returning in the middle overs to finish with 4/13. The Australian pacers accounted for nine wickets as India A were bowled out for 117 in 19 overs after opting to bat.

Australia A's Comfortable Chase

The target was never going to test Australia A, who chased it down in 14 overs to take a 1-0 lead going into second T20I on Tuesday. They did have a brief wobble after slipping to 36/2 inside the powerplay and were 79/3 in 9.1 overs, with India A skipper Anushka Sharma's off-spin accounting for 2/14. But without enough scoreboard pressure, the hosts could not mount further challenge.

Charlie Knott (35; 23b) anchored the chase before Anika Learoyd finished it in style, smashing an unbeaten 33 off 19 balls with five fours and one six. The series decider is scheduled for Thursday. The two sides will then meet in three unofficial ODIs in Mohali from September 20-25 before their an unofficial one-off Test in Dharamsala from September 29.

India A's Batting Collapse

Earlier, 23-year-pacer Tess used the conditions to perfection to strike twice in the powerplay, dismissing Vrinda Dinesh (1) and Shipra Giri (17) to leave India A at 32/2 in 4.5 overs. First change pacer Sianna Ginger then joined the attack and removed Anushka (6) in her first over as Australia made quick bowling changes to keep India A under pressure.

Shipra and Tejal Hasabnis briefly tried to rebuild, taking on off-spinner Lilly Mills and collecting 14 runs from her first over, including sixes. But Tess responded with a tight over, conceding just one run and removing Shipra to stall India's recovery. Tejal continued to play her natural game, hitting two boundaries off Darcie Brown, but India A kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Seamer Milly Illingworth then further damaged the hosts' innings just after the powerplay, dismissing Niki Prasad (2) and Shweta Sehrawat (1) in the same over to reduce India A to 50/6 in 8.1 overs. Tejal, who top-scored with 22 off 15 balls, including three fours and a six, attempted to counterattack but eventually fell as India A lost three wickets in three overs.

No. 7 Minnu Mani provided another brief burst of resistance, hitting three fours and a six in her 14-ball 23, but opening bowler Darcie Brown ended her stay as the Australian pacers continued to find breakthroughs. India A failed to put together a substantial partnership and were eventually bowled out in 19 overs.

Brief Scores

India A: 117 in 19 overs (Minnu Mani 23, Tejal Hasabnis 22; Tess Flintoff 4/13, Sianna Ginger 2/17, Milly Illingworth 2/18). Australia A 121/4 in 14 overs (Charli Knott 35, Anika Learoyd 33 not out).