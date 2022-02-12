News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Tensed' Team India players follow IPL Auction

'Tensed' Team India players follow IPL Auction

By Rediff Cricket
February 12, 2022 18:04 IST
Rohit Sharma

The IPL 2022 auction is keeping the Indian players hooked to the screens.

Team India is currently gearing up for the upcoming T20I series vs West Indies but white-ball captain Rohit Sharma took to social media to share a photo of his teammates following the IPL 2022 auction.

In the picture, shared by Rohit Sharma on his Instagram story, Indian players can be seen following the action of auction in Bangalore.

 

Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav could be seen in a hotel room with their eyes glued to TV screen.

The 23-year-old batting sensation Kishan and Iyer looked happy in the photo and have already been picked by Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). MI splashed Rs 15.25 crore on the wicketkeeper-batter, which also made him the most expensive buy in the ongoing auction. He overtook Iyer, who was earlier picked for Rs 12.25 crore by KKR.

Rohit captioned the pic, ‘Some tensed and some happy faces’.

Rediff Cricket
