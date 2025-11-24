Tendulkar, Kohli bid farewell to He-Man of Bollywood

'His energy was incredibly infectious, and he would always tell me, 'Tumko dekhkar ek kilo khoon badh jaata hai mera.'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli remembered Dharmendra as an icon who left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Indian cricketing fraternity on Monday paid glowing tributes to veteran actor Dharmendra, who passed away in Mumbai at the age of 89.

Known as the ‘He-Man of Bollywood’, Dharmendra had been undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital.

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar took to Instagram to recall the warm bond he shared with the matinee idol.

"I, like many others, took an instant liking to Dharmendra ji, the actor, who entertained us with his versatility. That on-screen bond became stronger off-screen when I met him," he wrote.

Tendulkar reminisced the veteran actor's infectious personality and the affection he always showered on him.

"His energy was incredibly infectious, and he would always tell me, 'Tumko dekhkar ek kilo khoon badh jaata hai mera.'

He recalled that Dharmendra made everyone feel important and valued.

"He had an effortless warmth, making everyone around him feel valued and special. It was impossible not to be a fan of the person he was."

"Today, my heart feels heavy with his passing. Aisa lagta hai jaise mera 10 kilo khoon kam ho gaya hai. Will miss you," Tendulkar added

Star batter Virat Kohli remembered the late actor as an icon who left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

Extending his condolences to the grieving family, Kohli wrote: "Today, we have lost a legend of Indian cinema who captivated hearts with his charm and his talent."

Calling Dharmendra "a true icon," the former India captain said the veteran star had touched countless lives through his timeless performances.

"A true icon who inspired everyone who watched him. May the family find strength in this tough time. My sincere condolences to the whole family," Kohli added.

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh paid tributes saying Dharmendra was a beloved figure whose films lit up households across the country.

Yuvraj reflected on the iconic actor's influence on generations of Indians. "Every home had a favourite Dharmendra ji film. He was a part of our growing up and of Indian cinema's finest years."

"He brought strength, charm and honesty to every role, and carried Punjab's warmth wherever he went," he wrote on his Instagram page.

Beyond his cinematic achievements, Yuvraj highlighted the simplicity and grace that defined Dharmendra as a person.

"Behind the fame was a humble, grounded and deeply human soul. His legacy will live on in the hearts of millions."

Dharmendra's final rites were held at the Pawan Hans Crematorium, attended by superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman among others.

He starred in several iconic films such as Sholay, Dharamveer, Chupke Chupke, Loafer, Jugnu, Yamla Pagla Deewana and Seeta Aur Geeta. The actor was last seen in the film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.'

Dharmendra is survived by his first wife Prakash Kaur, second wife and actress Hema Malini, and six children, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita from his first marriage, as well as daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage.