Tendulkar Joins Support Group As Kambli's Health Worsens

Despite physical improvements, former cricketer Vinod Kambli continues to battle health challenges, including memory loss, prompting Sachin Tendulkar and friends to form a support group.

IMAGE: Vinod Kambli's condition is the result of multiple health issues, including a urinary infection and a blood clot in his brain. Photograph: ANI/X

Key Points Vinod Kambli is dealing with ongoing health issues, including memory problems, despite some physical improvements.

Sachin Tendulkar has joined a WhatsApp group to provide financial and emotional support to Vinod Kambli.

The cricketing community, including Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar, has offered support to Kambli.

Former cricketer Vinod Kambli, once known for his flair, is currently dealing with ongoing health issues.

His recovery is still incomplete, though his physical condition has improved. He can walk more comfortably now and has recently done light work, including an advertisement shoot.

However, concerns remain about his memory. It has not improved much in recent months, though it has not worsened either. He still has difficulty remembering things, which affects his daily routine.

IMAGE: Concerns remain about Vinod Kambli's health management, including reports of him asking strangers for cigarettes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vinod Kambli/Instagram

Support from Sachin Tendulkar and Friends

During this period according to Hindustan Times, Sachin Tendulkar has joined a WhatsApp group formed by Kambli’s friends to provide support. The group, created by his longtime associate Marcus Couto, includes several well-wishers who are contributing financially and offering assistance.

According to Couto, Kambli has stopped consuming alcohol but there are still concerns regarding his overall health management. On some occasions, he has been reported asking strangers for cigarettes, which raises additional health risks. Medical professionals have indicated the possibility of further complications, including a potential brain stroke.

Underlying Health Issues and Medical Care

Kambli’s condition is the result of multiple health issues over the past few years. He was hospitalised due to a serious urinary infection and later diagnosed with a blood clot in his brain that could not be surgically removed due to delayed treatment. This has increased the risk of neurological complications.

He currently spends most of his time at home with his family, with occasional visits to care centres in Thane and continues to undergo regular medical check-ups.

Support from the cricketing community has been ongoing, with former players such as Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar having extended assistance.