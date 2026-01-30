Tendulkar gives pep talk to U-19 side ahead of Pak tie

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
January 30, 2026 22:34 IST

Sachin Tendulkar

IMAGE: Members of the India U-19 squad interacted with Sachin Tendulkar ahead of their crucial Super Six game against Pakistan in the U-19 World Cup on Sunday. Photographs: BCCI/X

The India U-19 team, currently playing in the ongoing U-19 World Cup, had a virtual interaction with batting great Sachin Tendulkar ahead of their crucial Super Six clash against Pakistan.

 

With England sealing their semifinal spot with a win over New Zealand on Friday, Sunday's clash between India and Pakistan has taken on added significance, with only one team set to advance to the knockout stage from Super Six Group B.

"In what was an invaluable experience, the next generation got insights and perspectives on the important ingredients for success and longevity in an ever evolving sport," BCCI said in a post on 'X' along with pictures of the virtual meet.

Sachin Tendulkar

The interaction was "not just limited to technical skills and remaining fit but also the importance of staying focused, disciplined, humble and rooted in success," it added.

Tendulkar holds the record for playing in the most ICC Cricket World Cups (1992-2011), during which he set the all-time record for total runs scored with 2,278 in 45 matches.

He is the only player to appear in six World Cup tournaments, finishing his career by winning the 2011 edition.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
