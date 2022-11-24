News
Teen spinner Ahmed set to make history for England

November 24, 2022 00:37 IST
Leicestershire's England under-19 international Rehan Ahmed is 18 and 102 days and will become the youngest to represent England if picked for the opening Test in Pakistan

IMAGE: Leicestershire's England under-19 international Rehan Ahmed is 18 and 102 days and will become the youngest to represent England if picked for the opening Test in Pakistan. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

Teenage leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed could become England's youngest men's Test cricketer after being added to the squad on Wednesday for the three-match tour of Pakistan starting next week.

 

Leicestershire's England under-19 international is 18 and 102 days and if selected would beat Yorkshire’s Brian Close, who represented England at 18 years and 149 days against New Zealand in July 1949.

"We know he’s not the finished article and has raw potential, but Ben (Stokes), myself and the rest of the coaches like how he approaches his game," said head coach Brendon McCullum in a statement.

"The experience of being part of the squad in Pakistan will be hugely beneficial for him, and he will add to the make-up of our squad."

England, currently in Abu Dhabi, fly to Pakistan on Saturday with the first test in Rawalpindi on Dec. 1.

The Test will be England's first in Pakistan since 2005. International teams have largely steered clear since an attack by Islamist militants on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in 2009 killed six policemen and two civilians.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
