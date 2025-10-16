HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Teen climbs balcony to meet Babar... then what happened?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
October 16, 2025 16:55 IST

Babar Azam

IMAGE: The craze around Babar Azam remains unmatched in Pakistan cricket. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

The teenager, who attempted to break into the Pakistan dressing room balcony after breaching the security barriers at the Gaddafi stadium in a bid to meet with his hero Babar Azam, has been released from custody by the police after a reprimand.

The youngster, identified as Ovais, caught the attention on social media when he was seen climbing onto the balcony of the Pakistan dressing room after getting through security barriers on Wednesday, when the hosts beat World Champions South Africa in the first Test.

Ovais' appearance on the balcony left the Pakistan team officials, including head coach Azhar Mahmood surprised. Mahmood then signalled to security personnel to handle the situation.

The youngster was then escorted out by an official as he pleading with him to meet with Babar on his birthday.

 

He was later taken to the Gulberg police station for questioning but released after a reprimand after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said it didn't want to file any case against him.

The craze for Babar remains unmatched in Pakistan cricket as despite his recent failures his appearance on the field lead to wild cheering and applause from his fans who keep on chanting his name.

On the first day of the first Test against South Africa at the Gaddafi stadium Pakistan captain, Shan Masood's dismissal was cheered by the crowd as Babar was the next man into bat.

Later a negative remark by commentator, Ramiz Raja on air about Babar also led to widespread trolling of him on social media by Babar fans.

Despite scoring his last Test way century back in December 2023 Babar clearly remains a fan favorite and top brand for Pakistan cricket.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
