News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Teams may refuse to play Afghanistan at T20 World Cup: Paine

Teams may refuse to play Afghanistan at T20 World Cup: Paine

September 13, 2021 16:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Australia Test captain Tim Paine feels that Afghanistan may not even feature in ICC events considering that they will not have any women's team. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Australia captain Tim Paine said the chances of their first ever test against Afghanistan going ahead are "not looking good" with the Taliban unwilling to let women play cricket and questioned why the game's governing body had remained quiet on the issue.

Australia are due to face the Afghanistan men's team in Hobart from November 27 but Cricket Australia said on Thursday they would not host the side if reports women's cricket would not be supported in the country were substantiated.

Paine also highlighted the International Cricket Council's continued silence given that Afghanistan are due to take part in the Twenty20 World Cup, which starts from October 17 in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

"(The Hobart Test) is not looking good, we are in a world of trouble no doubt about that, but the reasoning around it is probably fair enough," Paine said on SEN radio.

"There are probably two levels to it. There's the cricket aspect to it from an ICC point of view that to be a test-playing nation you have to have an international women's team, obviously with the Taliban at the moment banning women from playing any sport and that has implications at an ICC level.

"Secondly from a female, human rights point of view, excluding half of your population from trying to do something is not on.

"I don't think we want to be associated with countries that are taking things or opportunities off literally half of their population."

Paine said he could not see how Afghanistan can be allowed to play in an ICC event under the current circumstances.

"At this stage we have heard from Cricket Australia, we've heard from the Australian government, we've heard from the Australian Cricketers Association," Paine said.

"But as yet we've heard nothing from the ICC, which I think is fascinating given there is a T20 World Cup in a month's time and at the moment Afghanistan are in that.

"It will be interesting to see what happens in that space. Does the team get kicked out of the World Cup?

"I imagine it will be impossible if teams are pulling out against playing against them and governments are not letting them travel to our shores, then how a team like that can be allowed to play in an ICC sanctioned event is going to be very, very hard to see."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Former Pakistan captain Raja named new PCB chairman
Former Pakistan captain Raja named new PCB chairman
'India players refused to play fifth Test vs England'
'India players refused to play fifth Test vs England'
What Sunrisers' Warner is Up To...
What Sunrisers' Warner is Up To...
Sensex drops 127 points; RIL tumbles over 2%
Sensex drops 127 points; RIL tumbles over 2%
Kiwi bowling coach to stay till Test series vs India
Kiwi bowling coach to stay till Test series vs India
'I'm active, but not losing weight'
'I'm active, but not losing weight'
First commercial flight lands in Taliban-ruled Af
First commercial flight lands in Taliban-ruled Af

India tour of England 2021

India tour of England 2021

More like this

Kohli to quit as India's T20I, ODI captain: report

Kohli to quit as India's T20I, ODI captain: report

Why we should watch out for KL Rahul in IPL 2021...

Why we should watch out for KL Rahul in IPL 2021...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances