Team India's Hilarious Reactions to Their 1980s Avatars!

How the Indian cricket team reacted with shock, laughter, and embarrassment to their unexpected AI-generated 1980s avatars ahead of the Afghanistan T20I series.

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma and Axar Patel react to their quirky 1980s AI avatars. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Indian cricketers were surprised by AI-generated 1980s avatars of themselves during a photo session.

The retro images were created ahead of the Afghanistan T20I series, catching players off guard.

Players like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Axar Patel, and Ishan Kishan displayed varied reactions, from shyness to amusement.

Captain Shreyas Iyer and other prominent players were also featured in the 1980s-themed images.

The BCCI shared a video of these humorous player reactions on its official X handle, quickly gaining social media attention.

The Indian cricketers were in for an unexpected surprise when they walked into their photo session ahead of the Afghanistan T20I series -- their own faces staring back at them in quirky 1980s avatars.

The players had no idea their pictures had been transformed into vintage-style posters using AI.

Players' Amused Reactions To Retro Looks

As they spotted the retro images of themselves and their teammates around the venue, the reactions ranged from shock and laughter to plenty of embarrassment.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's retro look appeared to attract the most attention, leaving several teammates surprised. The 15-year-old himself looked visibly shy when he saw the picture.

Axar Patel also appeared amused and shy, while Ishan Kishan reacted in his own inimitable style, dancing and singing as he showed off his poster.

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Captain Shreyas Iyer, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube were among the other players featured in the 1980s-themed images.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India shared a video of the players' reactions on its official X handle.

The 2-minute-40-second clip quickly caught the attention of fans on social media.

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