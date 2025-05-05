India World No 1 in ODIs, T20Is; slip to 4th in Tests

IMAGE: World champions India are placed at the top of the T20 International rankings, although their lead over the second-placed Australia has reduced from 10 to nine points. Photograph: ICC/Instagram

India retained their top position in the ODIs and T20Is to extend their dominance in the white-ball formats but slipped a place to fourth spot in the Test format, in which Australia reigned supreme, in the latest ICC annual men's ranking update issued on Monday.



The latest rankings rate all matches played since May 2024 at 100 per cent and those of the previous two years at 50 per cent.



In the ODI rankings, 2023 World Cup finalists India have strengthened their grip at the top on the back of a victorious ICC Champions Trophy campaign, improving their rating points from 122 to 124.



Coming in second place are the runners-up at the Champions Trophy, New Zealand, overtaking their Trans-Tasman rivals Australia, who now occupy the third spot.



Sri Lanka, who enjoyed an excellent run at home in recent months, including ODI series wins against India and Australia, are in fourth place after gaining five rating points, leapfrogging Pakistan (fifth with a gain of one point) and South Africa (sixth with loss of four points) in the process.



Afghanistan also climbed up the ladder – moving to seventh following a four-point improvement – at the expense of former world champions England, who fell to eighth after dropping four points.



West Indies, meanwhile, rose to the ninth spot after gaining five points to surpass Bangladesh, who dropped to 10th with a four-point decline.



In T20Is, the current World champions India are placed at the top, although their lead over the second-placed Australia has reduced from 10

to nine points.For the first time ever, the annual update features 100 teams in the global T20I rankings, with the updated list including all sides that have played a minimum of eight T20Is over the past three years.The original global T20I rankings were launched in 2019 and included 80 sides.The 2022 edition champions England, sit at number three, with New Zealand, West Indies and South Africa at four, five, and six respectively.Sri Lanka's surge continues in the shortest format of the game as well, now seventh in the rankings after overtaking Asian rivals Pakistan (8). Bangladesh and Afghanistan follow their fellow Asian teams at ninth and 10th places, respectively.Ireland also showed improvement, swapping spots with Zimbabwe to sit in the 11th rank.Reigning World Test Championship holders Australia have retained their top spot in the Test team rankings, though their lead was trimmed from 15 to 13 points after the annual update.Pat Cummins' side boasts a rating of 126, staying well in front of the chasing pack.

Ben Stokes-led England made a big jump, moving up into the second place while overtaking both South Africa and India.



England's improved position comes on the back of winning three out of their four Test series in the past year. Their rating points climbed to 113, while South Africa (111) and India (105) each slipped one place to third and fourth, respectively.



The rest of the top 10 remains unchanged, with New Zealand holding fifth place, followed by Sri Lanka, Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.



Only 10 teams are currently ranked in the Test table. Ireland need to play one more Test in the next 12 months to qualify for a ranking, while Afghanistan must play three more matches to join the list.