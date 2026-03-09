HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Team India takes trophy to Hanuman temple after T20 World Cup win

March 09, 2026 13:05 IST

Following their dominant T20 World Cup victory, the Indian cricket team, led by coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav, visited the Hanuman Tekri Temple in Ahmedabad to offer prayers and celebrate their championship win.

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Team India took a moment to celebrate and sought blessings at a temple. Photograph and video: ANI/X

Key Points

  • Team India celebrated their T20 World Cup victory with a visit to the Hanuman Tekri Temple in Ahmedabad.
  • Head coach Gautam Gambhir, captain Suryakumar Yadav, and ICC president Jay Shah were present during the temple visit.

After a commanding 96-run win over New Zealand to defend their ICC T20 World Cup title, Team India took a moment to celebrate and sought blessings at a temple.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir, captain Suryakumar Yadav, and ICC president Jay Shah visited the Hanuman Tekri Temple in Ahmedabad, carrying the T20 World Cup trophy to offer prayers and seek blessings for their historic triumph.

 

Suryakumar Yadav

 

The temple, a small yet revered shrine dedicated to Lord Hanuman, sits right next to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera.

