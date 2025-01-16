HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Team India's surprise pick as batting coach!

Team India's surprise pick as batting coach!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 16, 2025 17:26 IST

x

Sitanshu Kotak

IMAGE: Sitanshu Kotak was considered a dogged left-hander during his in domestic cricket, where he amassed over 8,000 first-class runs, including 15 hundreds, in 130 appearances. Photograph: Sitanshu Kotak/Facebook

Former Saurashtra batter Sitanshu Kotak was on Thursday named as India's batting coach ahead of the upcoming limited-overs series against England and the Champions Trophy next month after assistant coach Abhishek Nayar's performance came under scrutiny during the tour of Australia.

The 52-year-old Kotak is a longtime staff of the National Cricket Academy as its batting coach. He has been on tours with both the senior and A teams during the past few years.

"It is clear that Abhishek Nayar's expertise isn't helping the players. Kotak has been a specialist batting coach for a lengthy period of time and has also got the trust of the players," a senior BCCI official told PTI .

The Indian batters were found wanting on the technical front in Australia with Virat Kohli's outside the off stump troubles becoming a recurring problem. The Indians lost the five-match series 1-3.

Kotak was considered a dogged left-hander during his in domestic cricket, where he amassed over 8,000 first-class runs, including 15 hundreds, in 130

appearances.

He was particularly known for two strokes -- the cover drive when the ball was pitched up and the flick off the pads.

It is understood that this could be a one off appointment as away series against England is still some time away in June.

The home engagement against the same side starts on January 22 and features five T20 Internationals and three ODIs.

"We have an India A shadow tour and Kotak normally handles the A team. He is a qualified Level 3 coach and has assisted VVS Laxman in the past and was also the head coach when India toured Ireland last year. Since he is NCA staff, he can be put anywhere," the source added.

It is understood that Nayar, a former Mumbai stalwart, is under the scanner. A widely held belief is that he will only be around till an influential senior player, who had a say in his appointment, is a part of the Indian set-up.

 

During the tour of Australia, the legendary Sunil Gavaskar had questioned the role of the Indian support staff by saying that they should be held accountable for the persistent technical issues of players like Kohli.

The other assistant coaches in the support staff are former South African pacer Morne Morkel (bowling) and Dutchman Ryan Ten Doeschate (fielding).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

5 Fastest ODI 100s By Indian Ladies
5 Fastest ODI 100s By Indian Ladies
'You Have Kept Mumbai Cricket Alive'
'You Have Kept Mumbai Cricket Alive'
'Tumko Bat Chahiye?': How Kohli inspired Akash Deep
'Tumko Bat Chahiye?': How Kohli inspired Akash Deep
Bumrah Laughs Off Fake News Report
Bumrah Laughs Off Fake News Report
VC To Sidelines: What's Next for Gill?
VC To Sidelines: What's Next for Gill?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Bollywood Stars Who Are Vegetarian Or Vegan

webstory image 2

Deepika, Ananya, Khushi Get Knotty

webstory image 3

5 Fastest ODI 100s By Indian Ladies

VIDEOS

WATCH: Kareena Kapoor arrives at Lilavati hospital0:23

WATCH: Kareena Kapoor arrives at Lilavati hospital

Karishma Tanna spotted in stylish wear post-workout1:04

Karishma Tanna spotted in stylish wear post-workout

Saif's maid leaves from Bandra Police Station after questioning0:25

Saif's maid leaves from Bandra Police Station after...

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD