Team India's Bus Stuck In Traffic As Toss Delayed In Southampton

The highly anticipated toss for the fifth T20 International between India and England faced a 45-minute delay in Southampton after the visiting team's bus and numerous fans were caught in unexpected traffic congestion.

IMAGE: India captain Shreyas Iyer with head coach Gautam Gambhir. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points The toss for the fifth T20 International between India and England was delayed by 45 minutes.

The delay was caused by the visiting team bus and numerous spectators getting stuck in Southampton traffic.

The match referee decided to postpone the toss to allow players sufficient warm-up time.

The toss for the fifth T20 International between India and England has been delayed by 45 minutes after the visiting team bus was stuck in traffic in Southampton on Saturday.

The toss was supposed to happen at 6:30 pm IST but the Indian team bus along with a lot of spectators were stuck in Southampton traffic.

Toss Delayed By 45 Minutes

Later there were visuals of the Indian team bus reaching the Rose Bowl Stadium.

The match referee decided to delay the toss as players would need time to warm-up a bit before they can start proceedings. Now, the toss will take place at 7.15pm IST and the match will begin at 7.30pm IST.

Last year during an ODI between West Indies and England, players were stuck in London traffic as Harry Brook and company cycled their way to the Oval stadium.