The Taunt That Triggered Sooryavanshi's Shove

'Match over... now you go home...'

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets into an altercation with Sri Lanka A players after Monday's game. Photograph: Screengrab via X

In Dambulla, the Super Over has ended. India A had lost and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had begun walking away.

What Triggered the Flashpoint?

After a match that had swung from a dramatic tie to a contentious finish, the 15 year old tapped gloves with Suryansh Shedge and started the long walk back to the pavilion, his head down and his work done.

Then something stopped him.

According to a Cricbuzz report, Sri Lanka A's Vishen Halambage directed words at the teenager as he walked off, saying something along the lines of, 'Match over... now you go home...'

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was involved in a brief on-field altercation after India A's Super Over loss to Sri Lanka A in Dambulla.

The flashpoint came after a match already clouded by a no-ball controversy and questions over the Super Over being played in fading light.

Sooryavanshi's shove could potentially be reviewed under Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which deals with inappropriate physical contact.

India A and Sri Lanka A had finished tied on 265. A controversial no-ball call had forced players back onto the field after they had begun leaving. Tilak Varma had spent considerable time arguing with the umpires. Questions were being asked about the fading light under which the Super Over was eventually played.

Could Sooryavanshi Face ICC Action

By the time Sri Lanka A completed the win, frustration had been building for hours.

So when Halambage's words came, they landed on a teenager whose emotions were already running high. Sooryavanshi turned back. There was an exchange. A push followed.

Niroshan Dickwella and Sri Lanka A Captain Sahan Arachchige quickly intervened before the situation could escalate further.

The shove will draw attention and understandably so. Physical confrontations have no place on a cricket field.

For a player who has built his reputation on fearlessness, confrontation is not entirely new.

During the Under-19 Asia Cup game against Pakistan in December 2025, he exchanged words with Ali Raza after being dismissed. That incident went viral. This one almost certainly will too.

If reviewed, the matter is likely to fall under Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which deals with 'inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person during an International Match.'

The provision is designed to cover situations where a player deliberately, recklessly or negligently makes physical contact with another individual during a match.

While Sooryanvanshi's shove appeared brief, the ICC's code does not necessarily require an altercation to escalate into a full-blown confrontation for action to be considered.

Whether the incident ultimately results in a sanction remains to be seen. 'A' team matches do not always attract the same level of disciplinary scrutiny as full internationals and much could depend on the match referee's assessment of both the physical contact and the provocation that preceded it.