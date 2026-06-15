IPL 2026 Sets New Viewership Records With 1.2 Billion Reach

The TATA IPL 2026 season shattered viewership records, attracting an astounding 1.2 billion viewers and demonstrating significant growth across digital platforms, solidifying its position as a premier global sports event.

IMAGE: RCB players celebrate after defeating Gujarat Titans to win IPL 2026 on May 31, 2026. Photograph: RCB/X

Key Points TATA IPL 2026 recorded a massive 1.2 billion viewership, a 7% increase year-on-year.

The season accumulated 870 billion minutes of watch-time, indicating high viewer engagement.

The final match, where RCB won their second consecutive title, became the most-watched IPL match ever, reaching over 400 million viewers.

Digital platforms saw significant growth, with Connected TV viewership up by 22% and digital video views reaching 25 billion.

Regional language content on digital platforms experienced a 33% increase in watch-time share.

The recently-concluded edition of the IPL recorded a viewership of 1.2 billion, a seven per cent year-on-year growth, according to the official broadcaster. RCB defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets in a low-scoring final in Ahmedabad to clinch their second consecutive IPL title.

IPL 2026 Viewership Milestones

"TATA IPL 2026 reach soared over 1.2 billion, reflecting a growth of seven per cent year-on-year. The season kept viewers glued to screens as watch-time touched 870 billion minutes. The final, which culminated in RCB lifting the trophy for a second consecutive year, delivered a viewership double, becoming the most-watched TATA IPL match ever, reaching over 400 million across screens," said a JioStar release.

"The 2026 season witnessed strong growth across digital screens. Connected TV grew 22 per cent. Digital video views reached 25 billion, marking an eight per cent year-on-year increase. Regional language watch-time share went up by 33 per cent on digital," it added.

Ishan Chatterjee, CEO, JioStar, Sports, said, "The season-ending data is a testament to the efforts we made across platforms, with CTV's communal experience and regional-language presentation becoming unprecedented growth drivers."