Tanush Kotian's 7/45 puts Mumbai on course for big Ranji win vs Railways

Tanush Kotian's exceptional seven-wicket haul and crucial half-centuries from Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Divyaansh Saxena have propelled Mumbai to a commanding 311-run lead over Railways on Day Three of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group D encounter.

IMAGE: Tanush Kotian celebrates after taking seven wickets against Railways. Photograph: MCA/Instagram

Key Points Tanush Kotian secured his second consecutive five-wicket haul, taking 7/45 to dismiss Railways for 259.

Mumbai established a first-innings lead of 137 runs thanks to Kotian's bowling performance on the third morning.

Openers Angkrish Raghuvanshi (79) and Divyaansh Saxena (68 not out) built a 146-run partnership for Mumbai's second innings.

Mumbai extended their overall lead to 311 runs against Railways by the end of Day Three.

Kotian highlighted the importance of accuracy and pressure balls on the Brabourne Stadium wicket.

Tanush Kotian's seven-wicket haul was followed by half-centuries from Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Divyaansh Saxena as Mumbai extended lead to an overall 311 runs against Railways on Day Three of Elite Group D Ranji Trophy clash in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Kotian (7/45) claimed his second consecutive five-wicket haul, following his 8/81 against Haryana last week, to help Mumbai dismiss Railways for 259 and secure a first-innings lead of 137 runs.

Mumbai's Dominant Batting Performance

IMAGE: Angkrish Raghuvanshi celebrates with Divyaansh Saxena. Photograph: MCA/Instagram

Mumbai openers Raghuvanshi and Saxena then put on 146 runs for a strong start, but the visitors slipped to 174 for four at the end of play in their bid to score aggressively.

Mumbai lost the wickets of Raghuvanshi (79 off 85 balls; 10 fours, 1 six), Suryansh Shedge (2), Musheer Khan (9), and Tushar Deshpande (0) in a heap.

Saxena was batting on 68 (114 balls; 6 fours) with Sarfaraz Khan (3) at the end of the day's play.

Kotian Reflects On Match-Winning Spell

It was Kotian's bowling that swung the game in Mumbai's favour on the third morning, after the Brabourne Stadium pitch had largely remained neutral over the first two days.

"On this wicket, it was not gripping that much (compared to the BKC Ground last week). Also the straighter one was effective on this wicket, so being accurate and bowling those pressure balls was crucial," Kotian told reporters after stumps.

Kotian said Mumbai will look to set a target in excess of 350.

"It would be great if we add 40-50 more runs. Divyaansh and Angkrish batted really well so that gave us the confidence to go after their bowlers but we lost 2-3 quick wickets. We wanted to get those runs quickly and get them batting on this wicket sooner," he said.

Kotian's Bowling Masterclass

Earlier in the day, despite being introduced very late into the attack on third day, Kotian was the most impactful as he helped Mumbai take a huge lead of 137 runs, even as batting second meant the 42-time champions were denied the opportunity of scoring a fourth consecutive bonus-point victory.

Right-arm spinner Kotian returned 18.5-8-45-7 while adding six wickets to his tally on the third day morning to put the game completely in command of Mumbai.

Resuming at a stable 116 for two, Ravi Singh (43) was the only batter to trouble Mumbai with a strokeful knock which included four boundaries and two sixes, as Kotian-led attack knocked over the remaining eight wickets for another 143 runs.

Kotian said he is looking to perform on every opportunity while leaving the rest to the Indian senior men's selectors.

"I think I am close, but let's see. It's their call at the end. I have to do my things and I have to do them correctly," he said.

Other Ranji Trophy Encounters

Tamil Nadu, meanwhile, were three wickets away from a bonus-point victory against Chhattisgarh, who were tottering at 189 for seven following on.

Uttarakhand completed a dominant victory by 10 wickets to win with a bonus point against Haryana inside three days.

After bundling Haryana out for 153, Uttarakhand had taken a lead of 152 runs when they posted 305 in their only innings. Trailing by a massive margin, Haryana rolled over for 159 in the second innings, shortly after taking a slender lead of eight runs.

Rajasthan, who were shot out for 78 on Day One, needed six more wickets to win as Himachal Pradesh slipped to 83/4 chasing 447.

Rajasthan had declared their second innings on 521 for eight.

In Mumbai: Mumbai 396 & 174/4 in 36 overs (Divyaansh Saxena 68 not out, Angkrish Raghuvanshi 79; Toufik Mondal 3/37) lead Railways 259 in 79.5 overs (Ravi Singh 43; Tanush Kotian 7/45) by 311 runs.

In Chandigarh: Tamil Nadu 571/7 declared lead Chandigarh 94 in 37.3 overs (Sonu Yadav 4/18) & 189/7 f/o in 57 overs (Arjun Azad 60, Manan Vohra 59; Ajith Ram 4/32) by 288 runs.

In Dehradun: Haryana 153 & 159 lost to Uttarakhand 305 in 125.5 overs (Aarav Mahajan 51, Dega Nischal 153, Kunal Chandela 56; Nishant Sindhu 5/89 Kanishk Chouhan 4/58) & 9/0 in 1.2 overs (Kunal Chandela 9 not out) by 10 wickets. Points: Uttarakhand 7, Haryana 0.

In Dharamsala: Rajasthan 78 & 521/8 declared 131.1 overs (Rohan Rajbhar 140, Mahipal Lomror 97, Kartik Sharma 63, Vishal Harsh 50, Kunal Rathore 86; Abhishek Kumar 3/145) lead Himachal Pradesh 153 & 83/4 in 29 overs (Pukhraj Mann 39 not out; Danish Bhambhu 2/13) by 364 runs.