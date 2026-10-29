Tanush Kotian's Career-Best 8/81 Powers Mumbai to Third Straight Win

Mumbai made it three bonus-point wins in a row in the Ranji Trophy after Tanush Kotian took 8/81 and openers Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Divyaansh Saxena completed a rapid chase.



IMAGE: Tanush Kotian's career-best 8/81 helped Mumbai overcome Haryana's resistance and secure a 10-wicket win, extending their perfect start in the Ranji Trophy. Photograph: MCA/X

Key Points Tanush Kotian recorded career-best figures of 8/81, dismantling Haryana's batting line-up.

Mumbai secured a comprehensive 10-wicket victory over Haryana, chasing down a target of 97 runs in just 10.4 overs.

Openers Angkrish Raghuvanshi (67 not out) and Divyaansh Saxena (30 not out) ensured a swift chase for Mumbai.

This marks Mumbai's third consecutive bonus-point win in the Elite Group D Ranji Trophy, showcasing their strong form.

Despite the dominant win, Haryana's Samant Jakhar and Anuj Thakral offered stubborn resistance with an 81-run eighth-wicket partnership.

Tanush Kotian returned career-best figures of 8/81 as a rampant Mumbai cruised to a third consecutive bonus-point victory, crushing Haryana by 10 wickets in their Elite Group D Ranji Trophy match in Mumbai on Thursday.

Chasing a paltry target of 97, openers Angkrish Raghuvanshi (67 not out) and Divyaansh Saxena (30 not out) knocked off the required runs in a mere 10.4 overs to give Mumbai a total of seven points from the game.

Mumbai's Dominant Campaign

Mumbai had earlier outplayed Chandigarh (home) and Himachal Pradesh (away), securing bonus-point wins in the first two rounds of the Ranji Trophy. The victory, however, did not come easily.

On the final day, Haryana's stubborn eighth-wicket pair of Samant Jakhar (40) and Anuj Thakral (40 not out) made Mumbai's bowlers toil on a slowish surface.

Jakhar and Thakral dropped anchors to keep a persistent Mumbai attack at bay while adding 81 runs for the eighth wicket, before Kotian removed the former for the much-needed breakthrough.

Haryana's Resistance and Mumbai's Chase

Haryana, who had resumed on 73 for two and behind by 87 runs, were eventually bowled out for 256 following-on in the second session on Thursday, setting Mumbai 97 runs to win.

Raghuvanshi completed his half-century off only 29 balls and eventually finished with 67 not out from 39 balls with seven fours and three sixes, while Saxena was on 30 not out from 25 balls with two fours and two sixes.

Brief scores: In Mumbai: Mumbai 430 & 97/0 in 10.4 overs (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 67 not out) beat Haryana 270 256/2 (f/o) in 85.5 overs (Himanshu Rana 46, Nishant Sindhu 44; Tanush Kotian 8/81, Musheer Khan 2/75) by 10 wickets. Points: Mumbai 7, Haryana 0.