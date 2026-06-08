Former Captain Tamim Iqbal Elected Bangladesh Cricket Board President

Former Bangladesh cricket captain Tamim Iqbal has been elected the youngest President of the Bangladesh Cricket Board, promising significant structural reforms and a commitment to transparency in his new four-year tenure.

IMAGE: Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamim Iqbal/Instagram

Key Points Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal has been elected as the youngest President of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

He will serve a four-year term and previously headed an ad-hoc committee investigating corruption.

Tamim Iqbal plans to introduce structural changes and constitutional reforms for the betterment of Bangladesh cricket.

He emphasised the need for transparency and honesty from all board members.

The election saw Tamim secure 73 out of 75 councillor votes at Sher-e Bangla National Stadium.

Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal was elected as the President of his country's Cricket Board here, becoming the youngest to get the position that he will hold for four years. The 37-year-old has already served as the head of the ad-hoc committee that he took over in April after Islam was found guilty of corruption in a probe.

Tamim Iqbal's Vision for BCB Reforms

"There are a lot of things, loopholes, and if we all agree together (about constitutional reform) we will discuss them in the next AGM. This is not like a board of 12 or 13 people where one person says something and it is done.

"We have to deal with 1972 councillors. So they also have to agree. But for the betterment of Bangladesh cricket, if any constitutional changes are needed, we will definitely discuss and consider them," Tamim was quoted as saying by 'Cricbuzz' following the election on Sunday.

The former batter, who played 70 Tests and 243 ODIs for his team in a career spanning 15 years, said he would need time to make structural changes in the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

Navigating Challenges and Ensuring Transparency

The BCB was in the spotlight for a high-voltage confrontation with India earlier this year after Mustafizur Rahman was omitted from the IPL despite landing a deal with the Kolkata Knight Riders. Tamim was one of the voices within Bangladesh who had advised against a standoff with India.

"It is very new for me because I still have to mix with all these people. I may not know more than half of them. I met them for the first time. So give us some time, let us discuss, and then we will find out where improvements are needed," he said. "I hope we can be as transparent as possible. Because I am sure I do not want any of my board members to do anything that makes us controversial. From my side and from the whole board's side, we will try to act with full honesty," he added.

The election was held at the Sher-e Bangla National Stadium. Tamim, who became the 21st president of the BCB, garnered 73 votes from 75 councillors.