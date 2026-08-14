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BCCI Fines Tamil Nadu Batter Rs 1 Lakh For Mobile Phone Use

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho August 14, 2026 21:39 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how a young Tamil Nadu batter faced a significant Rs 1 lakh fine from the BCCI's Anti-Corruption and Security Unit for a mobile phone protocol breach during a Tamil Nadu Premier League match.

A 26-year-old Tamil Nadu Premier League player is under investigation for a protocol breach during a recent league game

IMAGE: A 26-year-old Tamil Nadu Premier League player is under investigation for a protocol breach during a recent league game. Photograph: Kind courtesy TNPL/X

Key Points

  • A young Tamil Nadu batter has been fined Rs 1 lakh by the BCCI's ACSU.
  • The fine was imposed for violating the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) protocol during a Tamil Nadu Premier League match.
  • The player was found texting his girlfriend on his mobile phone during the course of the game.
  • No corruption charges were levelled; the offence was strictly a protocol breach.
  • A similar incident involved a Rajasthan Royals manager being fined for mobile phone use in the IPL dugout.

A young Tamil Nadu batter has been fined Rs 1 lakh by the Anti- Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) of BCCI for violating Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) protocol during a recent Tamil Nadu Premier League game.

Understanding PMOA Protocol Violations

"The TNCA will not name the player as investigation is ongoing. All I can confirm is he is a left hander who scored two fifties for Tamil Nadu in last year's Ranji Trophy. He was found texting his girlfriend during the course of a match. While no corruption charges have been levelled, using a mobile phone in PMOA during course of a match is prohibited. Hence, it's a protocol breach," a senior TNCA official told PTI on Friday.

 

Initially, a much harsher punishment was in store for the 26-year-old as TNCA was mulling a two-year ban but since the offense isn't of grave nature, he was let off with Rs 1 lakh fine.

It must be mentioned that during IPL 2026, Rajasthan Royals manager and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's RR-appointed guardian Romi Bhinder was fined Rs 1 lakh for using a cell phone in the team dugout during a match.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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