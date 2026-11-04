'Take One Step at a Time': Sachin Tendulkar's Advice To Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's stardom soars, Sachin Tendulkar has urged caution, saying the teenage batting sensation should gain more red-ball experience before taking on leadership responsibilities.

IMAGE: In August, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi took over the East Zone captaincy in the Duleep Trophy semi-final following Ishan Kishan's injury. Photograph: Screengrab/BCCI/X

Key Points Sachin Tendulkar believes it is too early for 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to be a Duleep Trophy vice-captain.

Sachin advises allowing Sooryavanshi to play more red-ball matches and develop his game gradually.

Sooryavanshi is already the youngest player to feature for India's senior men's team and has made an impact in the IPL.

As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's star continues to rise, Sachin Tendulkar believes there is no need to rush the teenage sensation into greater responsibilities.

The 15 year old has enjoyed rapid rise in fame and opportunities with his explosive batting, attracting attention from fans and former players alike. Already the youngest player to feature for India's senior men's team, Sooryavanshi has made a remarkable impact in the IPL and has been described as a 'generational talent' by spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin.

Tendulkar's Advice on Sooryavanshi's Role

In August, he was handed the vice-captaincy of East Zone in the Duleep Trophy but Tendulkar feels the youngster should be allowed to develop his red-ball game before being entrusted with leadership duties.

During a Reddit Q&A session on Tuesday, the batting great was asked what he thought about Sooryavanshi being given captaincy responsibilities at just 15. 'I feel it's too early for him to become a vice-captain in the Duleep Trophy. We have to let him play more matches with the red ball and take one step at a time!' Tendulkar replied.

The advice comes as expectations around Sooryavanshi continue to grow, with his performances putting him firmly in the spotlight despite his tender age.

Sooryavanshi is still waiting for an opportunity at the top of India's T20I batting order, with Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma having established themselves through consistent performances. Both played important roles as India successfully defended their T20 World Cup title earlier this year.

Tendulkar's Praise for Root

Tendulkar also spoke about some of his favourite non-Indian batters, naming Harry Brook, Joe Root and Steve Smith.

He reserved particular praise for Root, who is closing in on Tendulkar's record for the most runs in Test cricket. Asked about Root's admiration for him and his remark that simply being mentioned alongside the Indian legend was enough, Tendulkar recalled being impressed by the England batter from the outset.

'I've always rated him very highly, and it was evident to me in his first Test match that he was going to make it big!'