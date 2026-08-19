'Take Me To IPL': Jaiswal-Dickwella Banter Goes Viral

Standing at square leg, Yashasvi Jaiswal kept urging Niroshan Dickwella to play his shots, reminding him of the aggressive 80 he had scored in the first innings.

IMAGE: Banter between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Niroshan Dickwella. Photograph: Kind courtesy VIKAS/X

Key Points Yashasvi Jaiswal's banter with Niroshan Dickwella led to the latter's dismissal for 10 runs on the fifth day of the Galle Test.

All-rounder Manav Suthar delivered a match-winning performance, claiming 10 wickets in the match, including 6/55 in the second innings.

Banter between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Niroshan Dickwella turned into an entertaining moment on the fifth day of the Galle Test on Wednesday.

Standing at square leg, Jaiswal kept urging Dickwella to play his shots, reminding him of the aggressive 80 he had scored in the first innings.

Dickwella, in typical fashion, came back with a cheeky reply, asking Jaiswal to 'take him to the IPL' if he wanted to see him hitting sixes.

There was little time for Dickwella to make good on that promise. In the same over, he backed away while attempting a slash and only managed to get a faint edge through to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps.

As Dickwella walked back, the Indian fielders gathered around Jaiswal and congratulated him, clearly enjoying the fact that his playful banter had worked.

Suthar Seals India's Win

The banter was just one of the lighter moments in what was otherwise a dominant day for India.

Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar produced a match-winning spell as India secured a comprehensive 165 run victory.

Suthar claimed 10 wickets in the match, including 6/55 in the second innings, to help India bowl Sri Lanka out for 206 while chasing 372. The victory gave India a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.