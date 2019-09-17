News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Take a look at Delhi's star-studded Vijay Hazare team

Take a look at Delhi's star-studded Vijay Hazare team

September 17, 2019 16:56 IST

Dhawan, Pant, Saini available for Delhi's Vijay Hazare team

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant. Photograph: Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram

Delhi's India internationals Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and Navdeep Saini will be available for the state team's Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign, which starts against Vidarbha on September 24.

India's three-match T20 International series against South Africa ends on September 18 in Bengaluru but Delhi's star players have confirmed their availability for the national one dayers, said Delhi and District Cricket Associations (DDCA) president Rajat Sharma.

 

However, Pant is part of the Indian Test squad and may not be available after the first few games while Dhawan is expected to play all matches.

"It's really heartening to see that Rishabh, Shikhar and Navdeep opted to play for Delhi at the first available opportunity," DDCA president Sharma said.

He is hopeful that Ishant Sharma and Virat Kohli would also take the field whenever they get time from their international commitments.

"Virat and Ishant also want to contribute towards helping Delhi cricket and I am sure they will also take the field whenever possible. It was a promise they made to all Delhi cricket fans at the Annual Awards recently. It shows that DDCA and the players are on the same page to take Delhi cricket to greater heights and win titles," Sharma added. 

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

2nd T20 Preview: Pressure on Pant as India look for lead

2nd T20 Preview: Pressure on Pant as India look for lead

Tendulkar, Kohli wish PM Modi on 69th birthday

Tendulkar, Kohli wish PM Modi on 69th birthday

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
     