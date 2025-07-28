'Take a chill pill': Manjrekar blasts Gambhir

'I'd just like to see him take a chill pill, relax a bit, and be open to tough questions'

IMAGE: Shubman Gill with head coach Gautam Gambhir during practice. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Gautam Gambhir’s fiery post-match press conference after India’s epic draw at Old Trafford has sparked a sharp response from former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, who urged the head coach to 'take a chill pill' and be more open to criticism.

As India head into a series-deciding fifth Test, questions over Gambhir’s tactics and temperament are growing louder.

India, trailing by 311 runs on first innings, pulled off a remarkable escape on Day 5 as Washington Sundar (101)* and Ravindra Jadeja (107)* batted out the final day in an unbeaten 203-run stand. Earlier in the day, KL Rahul (90) and Shubman Gill (103) had also contributed crucial runs. Following the match, Gambhir lashed out at critics questioning his decisions and said those doubting Shubman Gill's captaincy 'don’t know anything about cricket.'

Manjrekar, however, offered a more measured perspective on JioHotstar, suggesting Gambhir should approach such situations with more composure, ‘Yeah, you can tell there are certain questions that get under his skin — especially when people question Gill as a young captain and batter. And honestly, those are valid doubts. Even people who deeply understand cricket wonder whether this was the right time to hand him that opportunity. I just hope we can all understand this better. It's not about ‘you guys think’ and ‘we think’ — we're all part of the same industry and the same country. I'd just like to see him take a chill pill, relax a bit, and be open to tough questions. Whether that will happen, I’m not sure,’ said Manjrekar.

He also pointed out that India’s spirited performance throughout the series has come more from the players' resilience than from any tactical brilliance, ‘I feel India has done well despite some of his tactical decisions. Let's not forget: India lost 3-0 at home, New Zealand lost comfortably to Australia. The fight we’ve seen in this team? That’s down to the players. Because tactically, Gambhir hasn’t always made things easier — especially with some of his selections. And to suggest that Karun Nair ‘wasn’t dropped’... come on. You guys see it as a drop; for them, it's about 'picking the right team',’ he added.

Manjrekar’s remarks also spotlight the ongoing criticism around India’s team selection, particularly the continued omission of left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who boasts a strong record against England.

Despite calls for a more aggressive bowling setup, Gambhir and Gill have consistently opted for a longer batting lineup, often prioritising depth over attacking spin options.

In Manchester, however, the gamble paid off as India batted out the final day without a specialist attacking spinner, even with wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant unavailable due to injury.

With the series now tantalizingly poised at 2-1 in England’s favor, all eyes will be on the playing XI India fields in the fifth and final Test starting July 31 at The Oval — and whether Gambhir’s tactical calls will again come under the scanner.