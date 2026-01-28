4th T20I, Visakhapatnam: Seifert, Mitchell lift New Zealand to 215/7 vs India

Images from the fourth T20 International between India and New Zealand in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

IMAGE: New Zealand opener Tim Seifert plays the scoop during the fourth T20I in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Opener Tim Seifert smashed 62 from 36 balls, including seven fours and three sixes.

Tim Seifert and Devon Conway put on 100 runs for the opening wicket from 50 balls.

Arshdeep Singh excelled with the ball with figures of 2/33 in four overs.

Tim Seifert slammed a blistering fifty and Daryl Mitchell starred with a quickfire cameo in the final overs to fire New Zealand to 215 for seven in the fourth T20 International, in Visakhapatnam, on Wednesday.



Seifert, who stroked 62 from 36 balls -- including seven fours and three sixes, was the standout Kiwi batter but he did not have enough followers to fully drive home the advantage after India opted to field first.

IMAGE: Rinku Singh takes the catch to dismiss Glenn Phillips off the bowling of Kuldeep Yadav. Photograph: BCCI

Seifert, who joined the team after appearing in the Big Bash League recently, started off aggressively as he hit Arshdeep Singh for three fours in a row, although two of them were off edges.



But in the next over, the right-hander smashed Harshit Rana for a six over long-on, showcasing his muscle and timing.



In the pacer's next over, Seifert eked out a six and four in successive balls before sending a Jasprit Bumrah delivery to the sight-screen for another maximum.



New Zealand raced past the 50-run mark in the fourth over and ended the Powerplay at 71 for no loss in six overs.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Rachin Ravindra. Photograph: BCCI

Seifert's frenetic innings also helped Devon Conway (44) to settle down and then have a go at the Indian bowlers.



After meandering to 9 off 9 balls, the left-hander found his range, plundering two fours and a six off Ravi Bishnoi - a loft between long-on and mid-wicket, a square cut and a slog sweep.



Conway made 35 runs off the next 13 balls but soon holed out to Rinku Singh at deep cover off Kuldeep Yadav, as the home side snapped a 100-run opening wicket alliance.

Mitchell's assault boosts NZ in death overs

IMAGE: Daryl Mitchell on the attack. Photograph: BCCI

Seifert soon completed a 25-ball fifty but India found a small creek on the door, and soon snaffled four wickets in the space of 37 runs to reduce the Kiwis to 137 for four in 13.4 overs.



The Indians did not bowl any magic spell but the visiting batters were overly eager to maintain a run rate of 12 that the Seifert-Conway combine was scoring at.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya celebrates after running out Mitchell Santner. Photograph: BCCI

But that overzealous attempt resulted in them losing wickets in a cluster.



Skipper Mitchell Santner looked good to play another valuable cameo, carting Bishnoi for a four and six off consecutive deliveries.

IMAGE: Ravi Bishnoi celebrates the wicket of Mark Chapman. Photograph: BCCI

But an indecisive take-off for a quick single eventuated in the direct throw of Hardik Pandya, who did not bowl on the night, reaching the stumps before Santner.



Daryl Mitchell (39 not out, 18b) made some strong hits in the death overs to take New Zealand past 200. But even without an injured Ishan Kishan the tourists might feel that they were around 20 runs short of a more competitive total on this easy-paced pitch.