T20I tri-series: Evans' final over heroics help Zimbabwe edge Namibia

Zimbabwe clinched a dramatic five-run victory over hosts Namibia in a high-scoring T20 tri-series encounter, with Brad Evans's late heroics securing the win after a strong batting performance led by Ryan Burl.

IMAGE: Zimbabwe's players celebrate a wicket during the third T20I against Namibia. Photograph: Zimbabwe Cricket/X

Key Points Zimbabwe defeated Namibia by five runs in a thrilling T20 tri-series match in Windhoek.

Brad Evans was instrumental, finishing with 3-41 and contributing an unbeaten 37 runs.

Ryan Burl's explosive 57 not out off 48 balls helped Zimbabwe post a challenging total of 195-6.

Namibia's chase faltered in the final over, losing four wickets, including key batsmen Zane Green (54) and Alexander Busing-Volschenk (57).

Zimbabwe took four wickets in the final over to secure a narrow five-run victory over hosts Namibia in Windhoek on Monday in the third match of the T20 tri-series also involving South Africa.

Brad Evans finished with 3-41 as Namibia fell short of the target, chasing Zimbabwe"s 195-6 but being bowled out for 190 with the last ball of a high-scoring contest at the Namibia Cricket Ground.

Zimbabwe's Batting Performance

Zimbabwe were put in to bat and started brightly with openers Ben Curran (38) and Brian Bennett (32) both getting among the runs, but they lost five wickets for 15 runs in a four-over spell in the middle of their innings.

An unbeaten 94-run partnership in 48 balls between Ryan Burl (57 not out) and Evans (37 not out) then saw Zimbabwe climb to an imposing 195-6 off their 20 overs.

Namibia's Valiant Chase

They looked to be well in command as Namibia slumped to 68-5 in the 11th over, but the hosts fought back with Zane Green and Alexander Busing-Volschenk smashing runs in 51 balls.

Namibia needed 16 runs in the last over, but first Green was run out by a direct throw from deep for 54 and two balls later Busing-Volschenk (57) was caught behind off Evans with a flying catch from wicketkeeper Tadiwanashe Marumani, ending home hopes.

Tournament Standings

Zimbabwe are back in action on Tuesday against South Africa. All three countries have one win under their belts after two games each and play each other twice with the top two finishers contesting a final at the weekend.