T20I Tri-Series: Ayub, Nawaz star in Pak win over UAE

T20I Tri-Series: Ayub, Nawaz star in Pak win over UAE

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
Last updated on: August 31, 2025 11:47 IST

Saim Ayub lit up the stadium with a 38-ball 69

IMAGE: Saim Ayub lit up the stadium with a 38-ball 69. Photograph: Saim Ayub/Instagram

The UAE threatened briefly, but in the end, Saim Ayub and Hasan Nawaz’s pyrotechnics proved too hot to handle as Pakistan romped to a 31-run win in the T20I Tri-Series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

For the second straight day, Pakistan unearthed a new match-winner, a timely boost with the Asia Cup barely 10 days away.

Ayub shook off his rusty form to light up Sharjah with a vintage 69 off 38 balls, while Nawaz’s blazing 56 off 26 ensured Pakistan piled up 207.

 

Ayub, subdued on Friday, broke free in the third over -- carting Junaid Siddique for two massive sixes and a four. He raced to his half-century in just 25 balls before falling for a knock studded with seven fours and four sixes.

Cameos from Mohammad Nawaz (25 off 15) and Faheem Ashraf (16 off 10) gave the innings the final flourish.

UAE’s chase revolved around skipper Muhammad Waseem, who blazed away to 33 off 18 before a mix-up cost him his wicket. The middle order folded, but Asif Khan launched a ferocious counterattack, tearing into Pakistan’s bowlers with a 35-ball 77.

His assault, however, ended with Hasan Ali striking at the right time, and with it, UAE’s chances of an upset.

Pakistan, clinical yet again, walked away with back-to-back wins and plenty of confidence to carry into the Asia Cup.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
