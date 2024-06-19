News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » T20I Rankings: Stoinis shines; SKY stays on top

T20I Rankings: Stoinis shines; SKY stays on top

Source: PTI
June 19, 2024 16:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Marcus Stoinis

IMAGE: Marcus Stoinis rises to the top spot as the No 1 all-rounder. Photograph: ICC/X

Australia's Marcus Stoinis on Wednesday toppled Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi as the number one all-rounder in the latest ICC T20 rankings.

Stoinis snared six wickets and also made valuable contribution with the bat to help Australia cruise to the Super Eights in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

While Stoinis climbs a spot to become the premier all-rounder, Nabi dropped three places with Sri Lanka skipper Wanindu Hasaranga and Bangladesh veteran Shakib Al Hasan also rising to the second and third spot respectively.

 

West Indies' bowlers have shone the brightest so far in the tournament and the rankings reflect that.

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein has moved six places to be second in the bowlers' list led by England spinner Adil Rashid.

Alzarri Joseph has also moved up six spaces to 11th, while teammate Gudakesh Motie has surged 16 spots up the rankings into 13th.

India's Suryakumar Yadav retained his spot as the top-ranked batter in the shortest format with Phil Salt, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are static on second third and fourth respectively.

Australian opener Travis Head is up five places to fifth, while West Indies wicketkeeper batter Nicholas Pooran has jumped eight places to 11th.

West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford leapfrogged 43 places to 42nd.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
A Gift For Kohli From A Cricket Legend
A Gift For Kohli From A Cricket Legend
Kirsten Comments Spark Outrage In Pak
Kirsten Comments Spark Outrage In Pak
Should Kohli Continue As Opener?
Should Kohli Continue As Opener?
Suicide or accidental firing? Cop dies at Ram temple
Suicide or accidental firing? Cop dies at Ram temple
Topley welcomes death bowling role
Topley welcomes death bowling role
Delhi water crisis: Atishi to fast indefinitely if...
Delhi water crisis: Atishi to fast indefinitely if...
You'll be gone: Pelosi to Xi after meeting Dalai Lama
You'll be gone: Pelosi to Xi after meeting Dalai Lama

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

PIX: Men In Blue Prepare For Super 8

PIX: Men In Blue Prepare For Super 8

Super 8 spotlight on Kohli: Can he find form vs Afghan

Super 8 spotlight on Kohli: Can he find form vs Afghan

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances