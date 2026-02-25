HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
T20I rankings: Abhishek, Varun retain top spot; Raza topples Saim

T20I rankings: Abhishek, Varun retain top spot; Raza topples Saim

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 25, 2026 23:03 IST

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma retained his top spot in the T20I rankings for batters. Photograph: ANI Photo

  • Out-of-form Abhishek Sharma continues to occupy the top spot in T20I batting charts.
  • Abhishek has been going through a lean patch, scoring just 15 runs in four T20 World Cup games.
  • Varun Chakravarthy consolidated his No. 1 ranking among bowlers while all-rounder Hardik Pandya retained his third position.

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma continued to stay at the top of the ICC Men's T20I batting charts despite a horrendous run in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Abhishek has been living through a spell of poor form, tallying just 15 runs in four matches in the marquee event, including three consecutive ducks.

Currently, Abhishek has 877 rating points and is ahead of England's Phil Salt who possesses 815 rating points.

Pakistan's swashbuckling opener Sahibzada Farhan, the leading run-getter in the T20 World Cup, climbed to the third spot with 810 rating points.

Abhishek's opening partner Ishan Kishan jumped three places to be fifth while South Africa's Dewald Brevis, who has also been impressive in the tournament, moved 10 rungs up to the ninth position.

Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran (13th from 16th), West Indies captain Shai Hope (14th from 17) and England skipper Harry Brook (18th from 28) also rewarded for their fine show in the T20 World Cup.

Sikandar Raza dethrones Saim Ayub

Among all-rounders, Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza dethroned Pakistan's Saim Ayub and regained the top position.

Raza played a pivotal role in Zimbabwe's progression into the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup with crucial knocks of 45 against Sri Lanka and 27 versus the West Indies.

India's Hardik Pandya consolidated his stay at the third spot with 272 rating points to his name.

Among bowlers, India's mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy continues to occupy the top position.

 

Proteas seamer Corbin Bosch is the biggest gainer, moving 21 places to third.

West Indies seamer Matthew Forde Matthew Forde (up 23 places to seventh) and India's Jasprit Bumrah (up seven spots to eighth) are other big movers inside the top-10, while Marco Jansen (up eight rungs to 19th), Gudakesh Motie (up 17 slots to 21st) and Liam Dawson (up 23 places to 23rd) also vastly improved their rankings. 

